Memorable moment for Chittick family

Monday, 27 January, 2020 - 20:03

There was an air of expectation in the sale auditorium at Karaka on Monday prior to lot 449 entering the sale ring.

Charlotte Chittick, daughter of Waikato Stud principal Mark Chittick, was preparing to lead her very first yearling through the ring, marking a historical moment in the farm’s history.

Chittick admitted to being nervous in the lead-up to the big moment, but said that quickly evaporated when she was met by a packed auditorium full of supportive family and friends.

"I was very nervous to start off with and there were so many people watching me from the stud, along with family and friends.

"As soon as I got in there I was so excited with all the bidding and the yelling, and everyone cheering me on from the side."

Chittick couldn’t hide the emotion from her face as the bids kept on rolling in for the Savabeel filly until she was finally knocked down to the bid of Te Akau principal David Ellis for $325,000.

"It was so awesome, I loved it," Chittick said. "I couldn’t wipe the smile off my face.

"We definitely weren’t expecting as much as she got. DC (David Ellis) was the buyer which was awesome, because I love that guy, he is so cool."

Chittick has been involved with Waikato Stud’s yearling preparation from the start and said she quickly fell in love with the Savabeel filly.

"I just love her," Chittick said. "She is so chill and is so good looking. Her pedigree is awesome, so I thought she was perfect."

Having grown up on Waikato Stud, Chittick said it was great to experience another facet of the business.

"It’s so cool seeing where they come from at the start and then through to now, they just grow up and develop so much," she said.

For all the people watching in the auditorium, there was no one prouder than Chittick’s father Mark.

"It was pretty awesome, she has been part of the whole preparation. The kids are a part of the whole team and community," he said.

"One of the coolest things is they have respect for Waikato Stud, respect for our business, and respect for horses.

"To see her take a horse through the ring and get a result like that was pretty moving."

Chittick said the result surpassed his expectations and he was delighted for his daughter.

"It was one of her favourite fillies and the first time through like that we made sure it was the right horse for her," he said.

"The reserve was $100,000 and I just hoped for her sake that it sold, and she sold very well.

"It’s a great result and no doubt we will have to take a share."

Buyer David Ellis was just as thrilled for Charlotte Chittick and was pleased to secure the filly.

"It was lovely to be able to be a part of such a special young lady’s moment," he said.

"It was exciting for me but that’s not the reason I bought the filly, as I think she is a Karaka Million filly with a lovely pedigree that is full of two-year-old form. I can see her in the race next year."

While Charlotte Chittick is still feeling the high of the sale the 18-year-old said she is looking forward to tackling another first this year.

"I just finished school so I am going to University this year in Wellington where I will study management and HR," she said.

"I hope to go travelling (after university) to a few studs around the world and then definitely come back here (Waikato Stud) afterwards."

- NZ Racing Desk