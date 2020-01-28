Young returns for NZ A with Jamieson Blackcaps bound

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 11:14

Auckland Aces pace-bowler Kyle Jamieson is in line to be called up to the BLACKCAPS one-day side for the first time when the squad to face India is released later this week.

Selector Gavin Larsen confirmed the news upon announcing the NZ A squad to play India A in Christchurch.

"Kyle would have been selected for these four-day matches, but with the current injury concerns amongst our fast bowlers, we feel it’s better he stays focused on white-ball cricket.

"He’s just finished three very competitive one-day games against India A, including an impressive 4-49 in the final game, and will play in the Ford Trophy this week to be primed for the ODI series if required.

"Kyle impressed the coaching staff in his time with the Test squad for the Melbourne and Sydney Tests and will feel comfortable in the environment if included.

"Our fast bowling stocks are certainly being tested at the moment with Lockie Ferguson (right calf), Trent Boult (left hand) and Matt Henry (left thumb) working their way back from injuries sustained in Australia."

The A series also features the return of Central Stags batsman Will Young who continues his comeback after undergoing right shoulder surgery at the end of last season.

He’ll open the batting with NZ A captain Hamish Rutherford who is fresh off a commanding century for the Otago Volts in the first round of the Ford Trophy on Sunday.

The first match of the two-game series begins on January 30 at Hagley Oval.

The second match starting on February 7 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval will feature four changes to the squad with Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (playing as a batsman), Ish Sodhi and one more pace-bowler to be added post the BLACKCAPS T20 series against India.

They’ll replace Mark Chapman, Ajaz Patel, Edward Nuttall, and Sean Solia.

Commenting on the selections Larsen noted the selectors desire to continue developing the next tier of red-ball cricketers.

"It’s about striking a balance of giving meaningful cricket to our top players while also providing development opportunities to emerging players.

"We’re delighted to welcome Will back to this level of cricket after making a successful return for the Central Stags in the Ford Trophy yesterday where he scored.

"We’re really keen to continue developing our top order batting depth and looking forward to seeing how young players like Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman acquit themselves."

NZ A squad

Hamish Rutherford (Otago Volts) (c)

Mark Chapman (Auckland Aces)

Dane Cleaver (Central Stags) (wk)

Jacob Duffy (Otago Volts)

Cole McConchie (Canterbury)

Edward Nuttall (Canterbury)

Ajaz Patel (Central Stags)

Glenn Phillips (Auckland Aces)

Michael Rae (Otago Volts)

Rachin Ravindra (Wellington Firebirds)

Sean Solia (Auckland Aces)

Will Young (Central Stags)

Game 2 additions

Daryl Mitchell (Northern Knights), Tim Seifert (Northern Knights), Ish Sodhi (Northern Knights) and one more bowler to be added post the BLACKCAPS T20 series.

Game 2 omissions

Mark Chapman, Ajaz Patel, Edward Nuttall and Sean Solia.

Game 1: January 30- 2 February, Hagley Oval.

Game 2: February 7-10, Bert Sutcliffe Oval.