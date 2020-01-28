Vodafone sponsors the 2020 High School League

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 12:09

Vodafone New Zealand, who late last year signed a two-year partnership with Australasia’s leading esports tournament organisation LetsPlay.Live (LPL), has now signed up to sponsor LPL’s High School League for 2020. The league sees secondary school students across Australasia competing in two esports titles: Dota 2 - played online through a PC, and mobile app-based Clash Royale.

In its fourth consecutive year, the High School League (HSL) is a free, trans-Tasman inter-school competition, providing Australian and New Zealand high school students with a fun and competitive esports experience. The HSL operates similarly to traditional high school sports, promoting teamwork and sportsmanship as well as academic achievement within the medium of video games.

"The High School League provides a structured and disciplined esports league for high school students, developing their leadership skills and critical thinking," says Duane Mutu, Director of LPL.

"We encourage academic success by stating that students must be achieving in the classroom to participate in the HSL and we do not tolerate bad sportsmanship or online behaviour within the league."

Vodafone New Zealand’s Consumer Director Carolyn Luey says she is delighted the digital services company will be the headline sponsor for the HSL in 2020.

"With an astronomical rise in popularity of online and mobile gaming in recent years, the HSL plays an important role in promoting positive behaviour online for our young people.

We are especially excited that the league will feature the popular mobile game Clash Royale. As we continue to roll out our 5G network throughout New Zealand, the increased network speeds and low latency will only make mobile gaming even more widespread.

Establishing healthy outlets for high school students interested in gaming is essential which is why we are proud to be supporting the High School League," she says.

The first of the 2020 High School League tournaments (Split 1) is now open for registrations until 23 February. The Clash Royale three-versus-three battles are broadcast on gaming streaming platform Twitch every Monday from 2 March on Twitch.tv/highschoolleague. The HSL Split 1 prize pool amounts to $3,750 NZD worth of prizes thanks to Vodafone New Zealand.

For more information on the Vodafone New Zealand and LetsPlay.Live High School League see the Dota 2: https://hsl.letsplay.live/event/99/ and Clash Royale: https://hsl.letsplay.live/event/98/.