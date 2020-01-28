Battle for NZ motocross glory begins in Balclutha

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 13:00

The preliminary battles have been fought and now the real fight for national motocross glory is set to begin.

Several major motocross events have been run over the past couple of months, each of them offering up broad hints as to who may be the most likely title contenders for 2020, but none of those results really matter because it's what happens in the Otago region this weekend that counts above all.

The South Island town of Balclutha will this Saturday host the first of four rounds in this season's FOX New Zealand Motocross Championships, making this perhaps the world's southern-most motocross championships, and excitement levels are at an all-time high.

The venue, at Riverside Reserve in Glasgow Street, Balclutha, has never before hosted a motocross event of this magnitude, and the rider line-up is second-to-none, making it a must-see event.

Auckland's Hamish Harwood won the coveted New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix title at Woodville on Sunday and so will obviously be among those favoured to lead the way in the premier MX1 class this coming Saturday too, although Mount Maunganui's defending national champion Cody Cooper and other top riders such as visiting Australian Kirk Gibbs, Waitakere's Ethan Martens and Taupo's Hadleigh Knight may have something to say about that.

The amount of talent on show in the MX2 (250cc) class at Woodville also hints that fireworks may be about to erupt in this category too, with individuals such as Mangakino's Maximus Purvis, Taupo's Wyatt Chase, Mount Maunganui's Josiah Natzke, Christchurch's Dylan Walsh and Oparau's James Scott among the favourites.

"We are really looking forward to the start of the 2020 New Zealand Motocross Championships. In the MX1 class it is former South Island rider Hamish Harwood (originally from Takaka) who is one of the favourites, but the real action will be in the MX2 class where the real fireworks go off. Any number of riders could win in MX2," said Motorcycling New Zealand (MNZ) motocross commissioner Ray Broad.

"It is great to be back in the South Island and we are looking forward to some great support from the locals."

The Otago Community Trust and The Trusts Community Foundation have come on board as additional supporters of Saturday's event and the many hours of work put in by the host club is appreciated by MNZ.

As well as the MX1 and MX2 classes, the 125cc class is sure to provide edge-of-the-seat entertainment on Saturday.

The 125cc class, as always, represents the breeding ground for stars of the future, these young riders also no doubt particularly keen to perform on the previously-untried Balclutha stage.

A new YZ65 Cup support class will be an added feature of this weekend's series opener and will feature again at the fourth and final round in Taupo in mid March, offering a great opportunity for the nation's youngest rising stars to show what they're made of.

After Saturday's series opener, the competition heads to Rotorua for round two on February 23. Round three is set for Hawke's Bay on March 1, with the fourth and final round in Taupo on March 15.

The senior New Zealand Motocross Championships are sponsored by Fox Racing New Zealand, Yamaha Motor New Zealand, Pirelli Motorsport, Ward Demolition, Aon, ICG, Kawasaki NZ, Blue Wing Honda, Ford Ranger Raptor NZ, Yamalube Yamaha Racing, Eni TransDiesel Ltd, Dirt Rider Downunder magazine, with the Otago Community Trust and The Trusts Community Foundation specifically supporting the Balclutha event.