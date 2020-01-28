BGP punt pays dividends

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 15:32

The Boys Get Paid juggernaut extended their reach into the breeding arm of the thoroughbred industry last year and that gamble paid dividends for them at Karaka on Tuesday.

The punting group, led by Luke Kemeys, purchased a 50 percent share in a Savabeel weanling in a bid to educate their community about what goes into producing their betting product.

The exercise culminated with the colt being offered through partner Little Avondale’s draft at New Zealand Bloodstock’s yearling sale.

"We wanted to put together a syndicate to document the weanling to yearling process," Kemeys said.

"I asked (bloodstock agent) Michael Wallace if he could give us a hand to find something because I didn’t know what I was looking for.

"We were lucky enough to get the 50 percent share of the Savabeel from Michael Wallace."

Kemeys canvassed his community to gauge interest and he was pleased with the strong response.

"I put the call out to the community to see who wanted to be involved and we had about 100 people say they would be interested in seeing how it all works," he said.

"I think the best story was one of the lads said ‘what the hell is a weanling?’ They wanted it explained what a weanling was and they ended up buying two shares."

The group had a massive day at the Karaka Million race meeting at Ellerslie on Saturday, earning $365,000 from their $250,000 outlay, but Kemeys said he was more nervous watching his yearling go through the sale ring.

The Savabeel colt out of Pins mare Drappier went through the ring as lot 557 on Tuesday afternoon and attracted plenty of interest from New Zealand’s two biggest syndicators.

Te Akau principal David Ellis opened the bidding at $100,000 and then went head-to-head with Albert Bosma of Go Racing until the latter was able to secure the colt with a final bid of $270,000.

"I think that is the hardest my heart has been going all weekend, a bit more nervous than the punting," Kemeys said.

"We knew we had a good horse, it was just how well he matured and if the buyers were here, so happy days.

"$270,000 is not bad. I think it is dearer than any house I have had.

"I think some of the boys are going to want to stay in him, so we might put something together. It would be good to follow his progress post the sale today."

Matt Allnutt of Go Racing said they were pleased to get the colt and were keen to get Boys Get Paid involved in the colt’s racing syndicate.

"To buy that horse we are thrilled with it. He’s one we’ve had on our list right from the first time we looked at it and he was a bit of a must buy for us," he said.

"It’s good to be supporting the vendors (BGP) as they are fantastic for racing. What they did the other night at the Karaka Million was just outstanding.

"First and foremost though it was the horse we liked as we thought he was a real great mover and hopefully we can have a runner in the Karaka Million next year."

Allnutt said the colt’s racing future is likely to be in Australia.

"We haven’t decided on a trainer yet but there is a chance he will go to Chris Waller in Sydney.

"We want to get a really nice, up and running colt for Chris."

Sam Williams of Little Avondale said it was a great experience to partner with Boys Get Paid in the yearling and educate them on the yearling sale process.

"During the year we supplied them on Facebook (with vision) of the horse getting his feet trimmed, being drenched, micro-chipped, whatever," he said.

"We gave these guys an experience to really feel part of it and the processes behind developing a yearling."

Pleased with the group’s initial foray into the breeding industry, Kemeys alluded this year won’t be the final time they will be vendors at Karaka.

"The next project that we are going to look at doing is something in the Ready To Run space and do something a little different," he said.

"We are always looking for new and exciting things to do, so I don’t think this will be the last time we are out here (Karaka) that’s for sure." - NZ Racing Desk