Trelawney Stud strong again on Karaka Day Three

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 17:03

After some stunning success on the opening day at Karaka on Sunday, Cambridge consignor Trelawney Stud were back in the thick of the action on Day Three.

The Taylor-family owned breeding nursery enjoyed a magical twenty minutes on Sunday where they sold three yearlings for a combined $1.575million including an I Am Invincible colt for $625,000.

The international buying bench were well alert to their Exceed and Excel ex Gallwitz filly when she hit the auction ring as Lot 614 on Tuesday with the athletic individual featuring a raft of stakes winners in her extended pedigree including 2010-2011 Joint top Australian three-year-old Retrieve.

When the dust settled it was Victorian racing identity Peter Moody who topped the competition with a final offering of $500,000.

"She’s a lovely filly who had great quality about her," Moody said.

"Trelawney Stud are an unbelievable nursery and a farm that I’ve had a lot of success with personally and with clients of mine as well.

"She is just a bloody nice filly with good quality.

"She’s got to make her own pedigree as she is a little bit light in the first dam but she looks like she has the quality to do it.

"You know the family is going to be bred up around her as Trelawney are such great breeders but let’s hope she can stamp her own authority without worrying about family members carrying the flag for her." Moody, who has recently announced he will apply to renew his trainer’s license, was coy on whether he would end up with the filly in his new operation.

"We’ll have a chat about that later as there’s no reason to rush into that as I’m not even a licensed racehorse trainer at the moment," he said.

"There wouldn’t be a licensed trainer in the land that wouldn’t like to see that filly work through their gate."

Moody, who has been active through the three days of the sale to date with nine horses purchased outright or in partnership, was encouraged by the buoyant nature of proceedings.

"It is an unbelievably resilient industry where you can see fire, flood or famine in this part of the world and the industry has continued to grow," he said.

"You have to respect that the breeders are a significant part of this industry and they race a lot of horses so you can’t begrudge them getting their money in the sales ring.

"I’ve said it publicly that I think this (Karaka) is the best sales complex in the world and the New Zealand product has been consistently good for my entire career so that’s why you continue to come back.

"Sadly, New Zealand needs to get their racing rejuvenated and part of their bloodstock, but the farms who breed winners continue to do it and that’s why I come back here."

- NZ Racing Desk