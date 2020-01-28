Cataldo on target for new client

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 17:23

A phone call to respected bloodstock agent Phill Cataldo on Monday put in motion a chain of events that concluded with Cataldo purchasing a well-bred filly on the third day of the National Yearling Sale at Karaka.

Cataldo had been active during the first two days of the sale but was surprised to be contacted about inspecting and purchasing Lot 565, a Snitzel filly from the Pencarrow Stud draft that features outstanding horses such as Darci Brahma, Romanee Conti and Ethereal in the extended pedigree.

Cataldo headed off a slew of prospective buyers with a final bid of $450,000 to secure the filly for local interests.

"She will stay in New Zealand for a new client of mine," he said.

"They just rang out of the blue yesterday because they loved her pedigree. "She is a lovely type and she vetted well and I would like to think we got her slightly under the odds, but I may have gone another bid or so as that is the beauty of the auction system."

Cataldo expects the filly will take a little time before making her racetrack appearance but with the pedigree page behind her she would be a valuable addition to the client’s broodmare band.

"The plan would be to breed and race her definitely, as he has his own farm so she will go back there and give her a couple of months and then think about breaking her in," Cataldo said.

"She doesn’t strike me as an early two-year-old, it sounded like he wanted to produce her as a late two-year-old which is when the best racing is on so I think we will just stick to that plan. "It is so hard to buy into this family especially being by Snitzel - that’s a real bonus." Cataldo was impressed with the results the sale had generated over the first three days of selling.

"I think it’s going really well and that’s really important for the vendors," he said.

"We all know the hard times the industry is going through and the last thing we need is for the vendors to start hurting so I’m thrilled for them. "New Zealand Bloodstock have done a fantastic job getting the buying bench they have and there are a lot of big hitters here, including a lot of Australians, who are obviously the backbone of the sale and our industry to a point and it’s great to see them here. "I think there is a horse for everyone and every horse is finding its fair value."

- NZ Racing Desk