Sal's NBL announce pre-season slam

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 19:03

The Sal's NBL will bring back a pre-season competition in 2020 with two events held on the same weekend - the Northern Slam and the Southern Slam.

Four teams will contest each event over the weekend of Saturday April 4 and Sunday April 5, a week before the opening round of the Sal's NBL season.

In an interesting twist, the two pre-season Slam winners will then play for the annual Slam Cup when they first meet during the regular season.

The 2020 Northern Slam will be held in Taranaki with the Taranaki Steelformers Mountain Airs hosting the Franklin Bulls, Taylor Hawke's Bay Hawks and Manawatu Jets.

The 2020 Southern Slam will be held in Nelson with the Mike Pero Nelson Giants hosting the Wellington Saints, Wheeler Motor Company Canterbury Rams and Fluid Recruitment Otago Nuggets.

The SIT Zero Fees Southland Sharks will miss the Slam weekend due to travel logistics.

Every team will play two games with 3pts for a win, 0pts for a loss, and to add a little bit of spice there will be 1pt awarded to the team that wins each quarter of a game, meaning the maximum points available each game will be 7pts.

"It's great to have a pre-season competition back up and running, it will be good to see the teams blowing the cobwebs out a week before the opening round of the Sal's NBL season," said GM, Justin Nelson.

"It will also be our first chance to take a look at the Nuggets as they continue their preparation for joining the league in 2021, while of course all eyes will definitely be on the Franklin Bulls and the roster coach Liam Simmons has put together for the 2020 season."

SOUTHERN SLAM

Saxtons Stadium, Nelson

Saturday April 4

5pm - Rams vs Saints

7pm - Nuggets vs Giants

Sunday April 5

11am - Saints vs Nuggets

1pm - Giants vs Rams

NORTHERN SLAM

TSB Stadium, New Plymouth

Saturday April 4

5pm - Jets vs Hawks

7pm - Bulls vs Mountain Airs

Sunday April 5

11am - Hawks vs Bulls

1pm - Mountain Airs vs Jets