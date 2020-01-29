Play That Song set for Ellerslie Group One

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 11:24

Exciting juvenile Play That Song gave trainer Nigel Tiley the clear message that she is ready to tackle her next assignment when he went to see her in her paddock on Monday morning.

The Showcasing two-year-old filly tried her heart out when finishing second to quality colt Cool Aza Beel in Saturday’s Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) with Tiley happy to give her a few days off after the massive effort she put into the race.

"I went down to see her in her paddock at home on Monday and she saw me coming and put on a real act," he said.

"She was bucking and squealing and playing the fool so I can safely say she has come through her run in pretty good order.

"She went a mighty race and we couldn’t be happier with her."

Tiley will now set his sights on the Gr.1 Sistema Stakes (1200m) at Ellerslie on March 1 as the immediate mission for his charge.

"Now that she has come through the race so well, we’ll set her for the Group One at Ellerslie," he said.

"The break between races will do her good as I think she was feeling the track a little on Saturday so that little bit of time will help with that as well."

Play That Song will be joined at Ellerslie by stablemate Kissinger who impressed many with his win over 2200m at Te Aroha last Friday. "He’s a smart horse and it was a good win the other day," Tiley said.

"Leith (Innes) said he was just loafing a little in the straight but when he really asked him, he knuckled down and put them away nicely in the end.

"There’s a rating 72 2100m race for him on the first say at Ellerslie (February 29) which will suit him perfectly."

Tiley also reported that quality three-year-old Riodini was enjoying a short break after finishing third in the Gr.1 Levin Classic (1600m) at Trentham while former top juvenile Melt was back in work as she gets ready for an autumn campaign. - NZ Racing Desk