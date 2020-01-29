Mulcaster secures Contributor colt

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 16:05

Prominent bloodstock agent Guy Mulcaster has been active at this year’s New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sale purchasing for clients, but on Wednesday he dipped into his own pocket to add another yearling to his own portfolio.

Mulcaster went to $130,000 to secure lot 775, the Contributer colt out of Parvati, a full-sister to Group Two winner Yearn, out of Lansdowne Park’s draft.

He inspected the colt at Karaka earlier in the morning and liked what he saw.

"I just saw the horse this morning and I liked him, so I bought him for myself," Mulcaster said.

"I liked the fact that he was out of a Savabeel mare and Yearn is quite a good horse.

"We will just take him a long and we might put a few people into him and see how he goes."

Mulcaster purchased a number of Contributor yearlings last year and said he is pleased with the progress of the progeny of the Mapperley Stud stallion.

"We did buy a few last year, we are happy with them, they are going in the right direction," he said.