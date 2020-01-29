Superyacht regatta NZ Millennium Cup gets behind charitable trust Live Ocean

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 18:24

New Zealand’s only superyacht regatta has joined forces with Live Ocean; the charitable trust founded by Peter Burling and Blair Tuke with a focus on ocean conservation.

Live Ocean’s vision is for New Zealand to become a leader in ocean health while the New Zealand Millennium Cup, raced in the country’s Bay of Islands, attracts superyacht owners who enjoy New Zealand’s unspoilt scenery and clear waters. Both organisations believe that we all have a responsibility of Kaitiakitanga, or guardianship, of the ocean.

Live Ocean aims to support and invest in promising marine science, innovation, technology and marine conservation projects and right now is raising funds to help save the Antipodean albatross, which could be gone in as little as 20 years. New Zealand is the seabird capital of the world, but shockingly 90 per cent of species are threatened with, or at risk of, extinction.

Donations made from New Zealand Millennium Cup participants through liveocean.com can be tagged NZ Millennium Cup to create a collective effort, with 100 per cent of donations to Live Ocean going towards projects.

"We know superyachts visiting our shores, as well as those based here appreciate how special our ocean environment is," says organiser Stacey Cook.

"We’re thrilled to support Live Ocean and Peter and Blair’s initiative as they become part of the positive change for ocean health."

As well as announcing Live Ocean as its official charitable partner, the NZ Millennium Cup is a certified Clean Regatta and has taken steps to ensure it’s minimising its impact on the environment for the duration of the event. Sponsors are also onboard. For example, sponsor Smuggler Marine has supplied keep cups in the owners’ bags while sponsor Benetti has supplied stainless steel water bottles and the regatta itself has given each yacht insulated drink bottles.

At the regatta’s race headquarters, the Duke of Marlborough, fish and produce is always sustainably-sourced, as well as locally-sourced wherever possible.

Racing for the 2020 edition of the regatta gets underway tomorrow amongst the 144 islets of Northland’s Bay of Islands.

The NZ Millennium Cup is in its 12th edition this year, and was first raced as an adjunct to the 30th America’s Cup in Auckland. Now, with the 36th America’s Cup approaching, organisers have been excited to see an increase of interest both in the regatta and in New Zealand’s wider cruising grounds. It’ll be raced from the 29th January to the 1 February with the largest yacht taking part this year measuring 54.6 metres.

Royal Huisman build Sassafras will return to the race, as will fellow past competitors Silvertip and Janice of Wyoming, while new entrants Kawil, and 54metre Adele will take to the water. Entries have also rolled in for 2021 with Cilliam and Black Sails already entering, along with Janice of Wyoming, Kawil, Sassafras, Tawera, and Silvertip.