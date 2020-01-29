Central Stags defeated Otago Volts by 55 runs

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 21:34

All of Sunday's losing sides struck back today with much needed Ford Trophy wins in the seventh round of a tight 10-round one-day regular season, the Auckland Aces moving back into the lead over Canterbury at the top of the table.

A Saxton Oval runfest saw Central Stags captain Ben Smith plunder a career-best unbeaten 149 off just 151 balls in his 50th List A match, breaking the Stags' record second-wicket stand with George Worker - who had the bittersweet experience of registering his second List A 99 in the space of two seasons, after his 99 for New Zealand A against India A last summer.

Worker batted into the 42nd over on a hot Nelson afternoon, both batsmen having reached the nineties in near unison before Smith raised his ton off 118 balls. Worker was poised to join him when he was bowled by Dean Foxcroft at 226 for two, his only consolation a new second-wicket Stags record against allcomers of 224, breaking the mark he had set with Jesse Ryder three seasons ago in Whangarei.

It was Smith's second List A career hundred, both tons scored this season after his maiden in the opening round, against Canterbury. He batted through almost the entirety of the innings after having been sent in by new Volts captain Mitch Renwick, who stood in for Nick Kelly on the day with Kelly having taken ill.

Sixes then began raining over a sweltering Saxton Oval as Stags veteran Kieran Noema-Barnett hit a career best for the second time in as many matches against the Otago Volts with a ballistic, unbeaten 81- flying off just 31 balls.

Noema-Barnett went on to a rare career-best double in the same List A match, pocketing 3-26 with the ball in as he wrapped up the Volts' chase alongside Worker (3-64).

Despite another career-best century (138 off 141 balls) in reply for classy Foxcroft against his former teammates, the Volts went down by 55 runs in a high-scoring match that produced 635 runs, but Foxcroft ensured they denied the Stags a bonus point.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the table, the Stags are now just two points behind the fourth- and fifth-placed Firebirds and Northern Districts, and, only three points behind the Volts who have a vulnerable grip on third on an intriguingly tight table.

Auckland Aces defeated Northern Districts by 58 runs

Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

The Aces were back at their alternate home ground, Eden Park Outer Oval and back to their winning ways despite having been sent in by Northern Districts skipper Joe Carter.

The Auckland batsman strung together partnerships with Robbie O'Donnell (61) putting on 86 for the fourth wicket with Finn Allen (a career-best 44) and 70 for the fifth with Ben Horne - who blasted 70 off just 46 balls fresh off his maiden century in the previous round.

Defending 297 for seven, Kyle Jamieson made two valuable early strikes to have ND 16/2, but BJ Watling loomed as a significant threat to the hosts batting at four.

Watling (73) dominated a 75-run stand with Carter for the third wicket before adding an 80-run partnership for the fourth with Henry Cooper (69).

Caught in the deep by Jamieson, Watling was a big wicket for spinner Louis Delport who went on to a career-best 3-41 as the Aces rattled through the last six wickets to dismiss ND for 239 with a handful of overs to spare - after the visitors had been cruising at 205 for five.

Wellington Firebirds defeated Canterbury by six wickets

Basin Reserve, Wellington

A miserly five-wicket bag for Jimmy Neesham proved invaluable in a tight home win for the Firebirds.

Canterbury captain Andrew Ellis had opted to bat first at the Basin but, despite a healthy start from Henry Nicholls (62) and Chad Bowes (47) in a century stand for the first wicket, the arrival of first change Neesham at the bowling crease for his second spell changed the complexion of the innings.

Striking with his third delivery, Neesham removed both batsmen in consecutive overs, then routed the middle order for his career-best return of 5-19 off 10 overs, including two wicket maidens and three maidens in all.

A late 47 from the Canterbury skipper and classy rearguard 73 from his ally Cam Fletcher helped Canterbury dig their way out of a hole from 136/5, batting out their 50 overs to reach 267/7.

A century stand between first drop Devon Conway (59) and opener Andrew Fletcher (71) ensured the Firebirds stayed on track through the first half of the chase, however, before captain Michael Bracewell took over from Conway.

Sharing an unbroken 82--stand with Neesham (37- off 32), the cool-headed Bracewell saw his side home with almost two overs to spare with his run-a-ball 81 not out.

The Firebirds now host Canterbury on Saturday at the same ground, while the Stags will host the Aces on Sunday at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park. Northern Districts will head south to meet the Otago Volts at University of Otago Oval, also on Sunday, with the pressure on all sides to secure a top-three placing before time runs out.