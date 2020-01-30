Youthtown signs up to support 3x3 Quest Tour

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 10:30

Basketball New Zealand’s 3x3 Quest Tour has received a major boost with Youthtown signing on as a community sponsor for 2020.

Youthtown is a nationally operated, not for profit organisation, delivering programmes that are out-come designed, to unlock each young person’s potential. They operate from schools, community centres/clubrooms as well as their own sites, across New Zealand to be as accessible to the community as possible.

Youthtown Chief Executive Fay Amaral said she is delighted to be supporting the 3x3 Quest Tour.

"Sport is a fantastic vehicle for youth development enabling young people to lift their resilience, skills and team engagement skills.

"Being a supporter of this event aligns beautifully with Youthtown’s vision that all young people in Aotearoa are empowered to be the best they can be."

BBNZ National Events Manager David Huxford said Youthtown’s support of the tour shows the circuit is fantastic for engaging with young people and believes it will continue to get better in what is its sixth year running.

"We understand the importance of keeping young people involved with sport and the benefits it has in bringing communities together in a positive way.

"Youthtown share this perspective, so working with them and benefitting from their support and insight is the perfect move.

"Statistics show there is an increasing demand for basketball from young Kiwis and having the support of an organisation like Youthtown will only help us deliver."

The Quest Tour is a fun-filled event with a friendly atmosphere, grades for all, prizes and entry is free. The winners of the Open Men’s Grade at any of the regional events are eligible to play in the 2020 World Tour Qualifier Final, to be played in Christchurch at the Ara Rec Centre on 28 March 2020.

The next stop on the 3x3 Quest Tour is this Saturday (1 Feb) at Eventfinda Stadium on Auckland’s North Shore.

Entries to this leg as well as the remainder of the tour are welcomed and open to players of all ages. It's easy to be a part of this exciting event. Just create a player profile, reply to the confirmation email and you’re then eligible to register a team.

3x3 Quest Tour Schedule, 2020:

Sat 18 Jan Auckland (West) - The Trusts Arena, Henderson, Auckland

Sat 1 Feb Auckland (North) - Eventfinda Stadium, Wairau Valley, Auckland

Sat 15 Feb Tauranga - Harbourside Netball Centre, Blake Park, Mt Maunganui

Sat 22 Feb Wellington - Odlins Plaza, Wellington Waterfront

Sun 1 Mar Dunedin - The Octagon, Dunedin

Sat 7 Mar Christchurch - Hagley Park Netball Courts, Christchurch

Sat 28 Mar Final (Christchurch)- - Ara Recreational Centre, Christchurch

- This final event is the World Tour Qualifier Final and is only open to the Open Men's Grade teams that qualified at one of the above regional events. No other grades will play at this event.

More info:

More details on the tour

https://nz.basketball/3x3/3x3-quest-tour/

Sign up for the tour via play.fiba3x3.com

Follow the event on Basketball New Zealand’s Social media accounts on @BasketballNZ via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.