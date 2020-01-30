Stevenson called in for McKenzie

|
Gallagher Chiefs fullback Shaun Stevenson has been called into the Gallagher Chiefs starting fifteen to face the Blues on Friday evening at the earlier kick-off time of 7.05pm at Eden Park. Stevenson replaces McKenzie who has pulled up at training with a tight adductor.
