Redwood colt marked for Hong Kong

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 16:43

Bloodstock agents Merrick Staunton and Bill Wong liked what they saw when inspecting lot 932, the Redwood colt out of Testa Rossa mare Trista Rossa, at Karaka and went to $130,000 to secure him under their Simple Bloodstock Services banner.

The pair purchased the colt out of Westbury Stud’s New Zealand Bloodstock Book 2 draft for client David Price with a Hong Kong future in-mind.

"He is a nice type," Staunton said. "We thought he was muscly, strong and precocious, so hopefully he can trial up and be good enough to go up to Hong Kong.

"He’s out of a Testa Rossa mare, I know he’s by Redwood who is a staying sire, but he looks like a sprinter. He has got the hindquarter power that we look for in those sorts of horses.

"We bought him for David Price who trades horses to Hong Kong. He buys 50 or 60 a year and puts them through a system. The best ones trial up and go to Hong Kong.

"He tries to only sell ones up there who will win and hopefully he is going to be one of them.

"He will go to Robert Hickmott in Australia and he will just be broken in and educated, then trialled up."

Twelve lots later Palmerston North trainer Lisa Latta went to $125,000 to purchase lot 944, the Brazen Beau filly out of stakes winner Veuvelicious, from Highden Park’s draft.

Latta was impressed by the filly when inspecting her at the Manawatu farm and she was intent on securing her for syndication.

"I saw her at the parades in Palmerston North before I came up here and I really liked her," she said. "I’ve got her to syndicate out.

"She looks a real up and runner and the Brazen Beaus are going great in Australia, so I’m really happy to have her.

"We missed out on the Vadamos (Lot 859) earlier and ended up the underbidder so we went in a bit nervous on this filly as to whether I had enough.

"I was at my limit so I’m happy to have her." - NZ Racing Desk