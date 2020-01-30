Regular Karaka visitors gain the upper hand on Karaka colt

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 16:51

An attractive colt by Rich Hill Stud stallion Proisir set in motion a fierce bidding dual to liven up the mid-stages of day five at the National Yearling Sale on Thursday.

The first foal of Darci Brahma mare Works Wonders had created plenty of attention from the time he hit the outside parade ring at Karaka and it showed with a wide spread of international and local bidders vying to secure the outstanding youngster.

A prolonged battle over several minutes was settled in favour of the regular Karaka visitor Ross Lao of Upper Bloodstock as he landed the winning blow with a bid of $180,000 to secure the colt from the Beckam Equine draft.

Upper Bloodstock had already picked up five yearlings from the Book 1 session at Karaka with Lao delighted to secure his pick of the Book 2 catalogue.

"We saw him for the first time today and he is a lovely type that probably should have been in Book 1," Lao said.

"He was my pick of Book 2 although we have a couple left to buy but not at that budget.

"Everyone is on the same nice horses and I didn’t have much ammunition left, I was about to drown."

Lao advised the colt would remain in New Zealand for the foreseeable future before heading up to Hong Kong.

"He will stay here for another 12 months where we will get him educated and trialled up to see if he is up to the Hong Kong standard," he said. "He doesn’t have an owner or a trainer yet but we’ll soon find out if he’s any good or not.

"A lot of people liked him in the ring so I presume the trainers will as well." - NZ Racing Desk