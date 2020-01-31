Aces win a narrow game 1

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 00:49

The Melbourne Aces have held on to beat the Auckland Tuatara 5-4 in a close-fought playoff opener in Melbourne on Thursday night.

A costly four-run second inning proved the difference as the Aces erased an early Tuatara score.

Lefty starter Kyohei Muranaka battled hard for the visitors but made a couple of errors in that second inning while he also wasn’t helped by his defense.

Junya Michihara was impressive in relief throwing three shut-out innings while Elliot Johnstone also contributed a scoreless frame at the end of the game.

The Tuatara got some run production out of the lower part of their order - Andrew Marck and Bas Nooij collected a pair of hits each with Nooij driving in two runs. Kris Richards and Te Wera Bishop also had RBIs on the night.

"Muranaka didn’t have his best stuff tonight - he couldn’t get his fastball inside," manager Stephen Mintz said.

"He got into a bit of a jam in the second and we made a couple of errors in that inning.

"I thought we fought hard to stay in the game and we did well to get back into having a shot at winning that at the end there."

Mintz was particularly pleased with his relievers and the way the bottom of the line-up swung the sticks.

"Once again Michihara came in and gave us three zeroes," Mintz said of the right-hander. "Elliot cleaned up the mess he had gotten himself into in the eighth and made some really good pitches.

"I thought Beau had hit that ball out [a stand-up triple in the sixth] - he put a good lick on it and Nooij got a couple of hits for us.

"This was always going to be difficult but they have to beat us twice and now we get to go back to Auckland and try and get a couple of wins at home.

"I challenge everyone in Auckland to come out and support us. I would love to see 5,000 people there so we can show the ABL what baseball in New Zealand is all about."

Earlier in the day Marck was named the Northeast Division’s Fan’s Choice Player of the Year - a massive coup for the club and reward for a player who had to trial to make the roster.

The win was Melbourne’s first playoff victory since 2012 and puts them within a win of making the Championship Series.

Both teams will head to Auckland on Friday before North Harbour Stadium hosts an historic first ever playoff game. The Tuatara will need to win that and force a deciding third game on Sunday if their second season in the Australian Baseball League is to continue.