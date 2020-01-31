Counties Manukau KiwiSport funding boosts opportunities for local children - Aktive

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 09:21

The Counties Manukau independent KiwiSport Advisory Group is delighted to announce the outcome of the second round of 2019 KiwiSport funding, with over $910,000 offered to clubs, schools, sports and recreation organisations across Counties Manukau.

The KiwiSport Local Fund is a contestable fund distributed to support regional and/or national sporting organisations for projects/initiatives that can provide new or increased organised sport opportunities for young people aged 5 to 18 years.

This round of Counties Manukau KiwiSport funding saw $919,304 offered to 29 organisations, an increase of over $300,000 from Round 1 2019 funding allocation. Successful organisations include: AFL New Zealand; AMMI Athletics Club Incorporated; Auckland Lacrosse Association; Auckland Regional Handball Federation; Buckland Beach Yacht Club; Counties Baseball Club; Counties Manukau Badminton Association; Counties Manukau Cricket Association; Counties Manukau Hockey Association; Counties Manukau Rugby League; Counties Manukau Sport; Howick Pakuranga Netball Centre; Howick Schools Waterwise; Mountfort Park Water Polo Club; Netball Northern Zone; New Zealand Tag Football; Papakura Athletics and Harriers Club; Papakura City Football Club; Papakura Netball Centre; Papatoetoe Cricket Club; Papatoetoe Intermediate School; Papatoetoe Olympic Weightlifting Club; Renaissance School of Dance; Ripple Education Limited; Second Nature Charitable Trust; Special Olympics New Zealand; Sunnyhills School; and The Bruce Pulman Park Trust.

Chair of the Advisory Group, Sue Styants says: "As with previous funding rounds, the Advisory Group was impressed with the calibre of the many and diverse applications, and all were given due and thorough consideration.

"The focus of KiwiSport funding decisions is to identify projects and initiatives that provide new or increased organised sport and recreation opportunities for children. We anticipate that these projects will positively engage many thousands of young people; a great outcome for sports, schools and community organisations in Counties Manukau."

The Counties Manukau independent KiwiSport Advisory Group includes representatives from a cross section of organisations, including a number of Counties Manukau locals: Martin Devoy, Auckland Council; Nikki Penetito-Hemara, Healthy Families; Emily Luatua, Do Good Feel Good (Youth Representative); Maia Edwards, College Sport; Nardi Leonard, Principal, Jean Batten School; and Murray Lockwood, organised sport delegate, with Sue Styants the Independent Chair of the Group.

KiwiSport is a government funding initiative to promote sport for school-aged children. It aims to increase the number of school-aged children participating in organised sport, build the availability and accessibility of sport opportunities for all school-aged children, and support children to develop skills that enable them to participate confidently in sport.

For more information visit http://aktive.org.nz/kiwisport/ or http://www.clmnz.co.nz/counties/kiwisport/.