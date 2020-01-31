New Swifts dress taps into club's proud history and legacy

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 09:29

The defending champion NSW Swifts’ playing dress for the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season will tap into the club’s long history and legacy.

Produced by Valour Sport, who have come on board as the team’s official kit and merchandise supplier for the next three years, the new uniform pays homage to how far the Swifts have come in their 24-year history.

With six Premierships to their name, including the 2019 Suncorp Super Netball title, head coach Briony Akle said it was the perfect time for the Swifts to wear their legacy, as well as play for it.

The Swifts are the only club to have won Premierships in all three national league formats: Commonwealth Bank Trophy (1997-2007), ANZ Championship (2008-2016) and Suncorp Super Netball (2017-present).

"Our design for 2020 is very fresh and quite a change from 2019 but it reflects the journey our players are on," Akle said.

"While our colours remain the same, the pattern shows how the team has grown and won together and now they are ready to defend their title.

"This is a very exciting time for the club but we wouldn’t be here without the players and people who have gone before.

"1997 was a landmark year for Australian netball, and it was also our foundation year, so the presence of that and the golden colour palette is key to who we want to represent.

"Four of the Swifts’ six Premiership wins were in the yellow dress of the Sydney Swifts and presence of the small yellow bird on our shoulder, in addition to the year, illustrates where we’ve come from and the standards we hold ourselves to.

"I would like to thank Valour Sport for their efforts and understanding in producing this dress."

Former Swifts captain, and Valour Sport Ambassador, Cath Cox said she was delighted to see the club embrace its roots.

"I had the pleasure of winning in both the yellow and red dresses of the Swifts and to see both eras represented on this uniform is wonderful," she said.

"The Swifts have a proud history and former players like myself and my good friend Liz Ellis are delighted to see the club back at the pinnacle of Australian netball.

"Briony has always ensured her players are aware of the legacy they’re looking to build on and now they can look the part as well as feel it."

Valour spokesman Matthew Knight said the company was proud to work with one of Australian sport’s most cherished teams.

"Valour is thrilled about the opportunity to redesign the Swifts’ dress fresh off a Premiership-winning season," he said.

"Valour’s collaborative design process with the Swifts flowed seamlessly. The final design, created by Head Designer Ash Wells, is loved by all the players. I believe Ash absolutely nailed it.

"We’re excited about the experience players will have on-court in our latest fabric innovation, NanoFuse. The athletes’ reaction thus far says it all really. NanoFuse by Valour is the most luxurious and functional sportswear fabric on the market.

"It’s highly absorbent, anti-bacterial and non-irritating, making it the perfect sportswear fabric for all sporting markets."