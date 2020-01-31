Boss appointed as SsangYong King Country Rams head coach

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 11:09

Isaac Boss has been appointed as Head Coach of the SsangYong King Country Rams for a two-year term.

After a successful career, spanning over a decade for Waikato, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Ulster, Leinster, and Ireland’s international side covering multiple Rugby World Cup Campaigns. Boss brings with him an extensive understanding of high-performance rugby to the coaching environment.

King Country Chairman Ivan Haines said the appointment of Boss was a great outcome for the Provincial Union.

"Isaac has been a great contributor to rugby. Since returning home to Tokoroa he has been heavily invested in the community. He is well respected within the rugby community and the vision that he has for the SsangYong King Country Rams, highlighted why he was the successful candidate," Haines said.

Boss said "He is very excited about the opportunity to coach King Country in the Mitre 10 Heartland Championship. The province has such a proud history and with the talent present in the area, myself and the management team are looking forward to building a squad that will not only reflect this Mana, but will be competitive in the Meads Cup and that the local supporters will enjoy getting in behind."

He will be assisted by Dan Alofa and team management of Nick Clarke, Craig Bell and Gene Waller.

Haines added: "I am excited to announce that Kurt McQuilkin who has a connection with Boss through Leinster when McQuilkin was defence coach during Boss’s playing career, has been employed by the Union as their Rugby Operations Officer. This bodes well for exciting times for King Country Rugby."