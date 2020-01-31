2020 NZ Masters Games kicks off with record numbers and new events

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 11:35

The Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games kicks off tomorrow (Saturday 1 February) in Dunedin with an extensive calendar of events catering to competitors as young as 18 through to 91.

Now in its 31st year, this year’s Games -the country’s largest multisport event held in Dunedin and Whanganui - includes a record number of football competitors (871 to date), as well as several new events - Cornhole, a gutbuster stair racing challenge and Top Team (a team challenge competition based on the popular 1980s series Top Town) which will be held in the Games Hub in the Octagon. This year also sees the return of the Half Marathon.

"On the eve of the 2020 Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games, we’re extremely excited about this year’s event - the largest multi-sport event in New Zealand," says Games Manager Vicki Kestila.

"This year, we have a huge range of competitors - from former Olympians and professional athletes to long-standing and passionate amateurs who come year after year to compete and share in the camaraderie of the Games. We have ages from our youngest competitor at 18 right through to competitors in their 90s, which is all in keeping with the fact that you don’t need to be an elite athlete to compete and you don’t need to qualify.

"Our numbers are up on the last Games held here in Dunedin and we’re thrilled to be delivering on our targets and creating what will be a fabulous week of sports, entertainment and fun."

Close to 5000 competitors are entered in this year’s 64 sporting or fun events with a range of sports for both summer and winter codes with everything from athletics to wine options on offer.

Held in the same week as Dunedin hosts Elton John, the first Highlanders game of the season and just before the Queen and Adam Lambert concert, the city is set for a major influx of visitors to the city who will be welcomed in the Otago Community Trust Games Hub located in Dunedin’s Octagon.

Tomorrow night’s opening ceremony will include an official opening of the event by Sports Minister Hon Grant Robertson, a lighting of the official flame of the Games and a sports parade attended by this year’s Games ambassadors - former Silver Fern Jodi Brown and cricket legend Warren Lees - alongside VIP guests, officials and competitors.

"We’re thrilled to have Jodi and Warren as this year’s Ambassadors," says Mrs Kestila.

"As legendary athletes who have dedicated years to their chosen sports as players and supporters, they are an inspiration to our competitors about what can be achieved - whether it’s an overall win, a personal best or just to have fun."