Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 13:21

Media are invited to a vision and interview opportunity at Bay Oval in Tauranga during the innings break of the WHITE FERNS v South Africa game on Sunday.

In a celebration of Kiwi women’s sporting success and in support of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, Tauranga will roll out the welcome carpet at 5.30pm (approx.) for three of New Zealand’s top sporting heroes.

With the World Cup trophy in hand, 2000 Cricket World Cup winning captain, Emily Drumm will make a grand entrance as she’s flown into the ground, joined by fellow World Cup winners, Leana de Bruin (Silver Ferns) and Honey Hireme-Smiler (Former Black Fern and current Kiwi Ferns captain.) The trio boast five World Cup titles between them.

Last week, the beautiful Bay Oval in Tauranga was announced as one of six venues that will play host to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2021, including a semi-final and some exciting pool matches to be announced in March.

What: Three World Cup winners to band together at Bay Oval in support of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021

Who:

Emily Drumm - captain of 2000 World Cup winning WHITE FERNS

Leana de Bruin - Silver Fern centurion and 2003 Netball World Cup winner

Honey Hireme-Smiler - two-time Rugby League World Cup winner and captain of 2019 Nines World Cup winning Kiwi Ferns team

When: 5.30pm - 6pm - Sunday, 2 February

Where: Bay Oval, Tauranga

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 at a glance

Hosted in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7, 2021

Eight nations

31 matches

6 host cities: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Tauranga, Christchurch, Dunedin