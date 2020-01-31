Chow scores himself a keeper

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 16:41

Paul Chow went home with the yearling he wanted at Karaka on Friday.

The Hong Kong bloodstock agent was taken by lot 1167, the Keeper colt out of Lucky Unicorn mare Lucky J’Abeel, and was willing to go well beyond his $65,000 purchase price to secure him.

"He was a very nice type," said Chow, who bought the colt under his Tartan Meadow Bloodstock banner out of Platinum Bloodstock’s Book 3 draft.

"He’s correct, athletic, by a proven sire and from a good family. There’s a lot to like about him.

"He is from the Denise’s Joy family. I am actually very surprised to find a pedigree of that class in Book 3, so it’s a no-brainer this horse."

Chow believes the colt was the best colt on offer in the Book 3 session and said he had plenty more ammunition if required.

"Out of all the ones I have seen in Book 3 he stands out by a long way. I would have gone a fair bit more (than $65,000) to make sure I got him."

The colt is set to stay in New Zealand for his initial preparation before a likely move to Hong Kong if he shows enough promise.

"He will go to my farm in Cambridge, Kaipira Lodge, where he will be educated there.

"If he is good enough he will end up in Hong Kong eventually."

Chow has been active in all three sessions of New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Yearling Sale, having bought three yearlings in Book 1 and three in Book 2 for a total spend of $820,000. - NZ Racing Desk