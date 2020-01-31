Mulcaster prefers Karaka yearlings

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 16:42

Yearlings by four-time Group One winner Preferment were offered at Karaka for the first time this week and it was apt that three were purchased by Guy Mulcaster.

The prominent bloodstock agent bought the Brighthill Farm stallion as a yearling at Karaka in 2013 for $190,000 and he went back to the same well to try and source the same success with his progeny.

Mulcaster topped the last day of New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Yearling Sale on Friday when he went to $120,000 to secure lot 1097, the Preferment colt out of Excellent Art mare Essayez, out of Hallmark Stud’s Book 2 draft.

The colt is destined to head across the Tasman to join Preferment’s former trainer Chris Waller in Sydney along with a couple of other Karaka purchases by the sire.

In Book 1 Mulcaster secured lot 21, the filly out of Stravinsky mare Keep Smiling, out of Wentwood Grange’s draft with a final bid of $160,000, while he purchased lot 133, the colt out of stakes winner North and South, from Highline Thoroughbreds’ draft for $60,000.

"We bought Preferment here (Karaka) and we have supported him. I brought Chris Waller to have a look at a few of them the other day and we bought two," Mulcaster said.

"He then said we should probably get one more and we have a loyal group of owners who are going to race him together. We bought two beautiful colts and a filly, so we are going to have a bit of fun with them."

Mulcaster has been impressed with the Preferment yearlings he has seen at Karaka and is looking forward to watching their progress on the track.

"We knew his attitude and he was good enough to win a Group One on four occasions," he said. "He is one of the last Zabeel’s and we think he has stamped them, he has left very good types and we are looking forward to having them in the stable."

Meanwhile, Tarzino sired the second highest priced yearling on Friday when bloodstock agent Bruce Perry went to $110,000 to secure lot 1058, the colt out of Commands mare Coyote Miss.

"I thought he was a lovely staying-type of horse, very typical of a lot of the old Zabeel-type horses that used to be so good over a bit of ground," Perry said.

"I am hoping he can develop into one of those one day and be a nice Derby-Cup horse.

"I didn’t go there with any intention of buying one, but he caught my eye when I was looking at some of the second session horses."

The colt is set to undertake his early education in New Zealand before crossing the Tasman to join Ballymore Stables’ Melbourne barn.

"I bought him for a group of Kiwis and a client from Melbourne," Perry said.

"He will stay in New Zealand to be broken in and he will go to Mike Moroney’s in Melbourne at some point." - NZ Racing Desk