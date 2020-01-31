Gillovic buoyed by Wrote reception

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 16:51

Highview Stud’s Brent Gillovic is over the moon with the reception first season sire Wrote has received at Karaka this week.

The Group One winning son of High Chaparral’s sole Book 1 representative sold for $50,000, while his six yearlings sold in the Book 2 session of New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Yearling Sale averaged $62,000, with two fillies selling for $80,000 each.

"They have sold fantastically through Book 2 and we just sold a filly in Book 3 for $24,000, so it’s great," Gillovic said.

"Everybody has fallen in love with them a bit. Those who got them were determined to get them and getting $80,000 today in a weak domestic market was fantastic."

Gillovic said he has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from breeders and purchasers alike.

"I have never had so many people ring me this year and just say ‘this is the best foal I have ever had’.

"The mares he got in his first year were relying on us and the mares were probably not great quality, so to get these prices is unreal," he said.

"The two $80,000 fillies, I think we spent $500 to buy one of their dams and we got the other one for nothing. So they are not bad results."

Gillovic is looking forward to his next crops coming through and is excited about their prospects.

"We bought some nice, young mares, and we have got 15 to 20 foals on the ground by him and there wouldn’t be a dud amongst them," he said.

"We have got about two dozen of our own mares in-foal to him going forward.

"We have got bookings already, which is a first. We will keep our feet on the ground and his service fee the same ($5,000), but we will limit him. He won’t be covering any more than 100." - NZ Racing Desk