South Africa's series sweep secures World Cup berth

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 22:28

South Africa’s third win over the WHITE FERNS at Seddon Park yesterday secured their ODI series victory (3-0) and most importantly, won them direct qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 to be held in New Zealand next year.

Last week, the six cities that will host the 31-match tournament were announced in Auckland - Auckland (Eden Park), Hamilton (Seddon Park), Wellington (Basin Reserve), Tauranga (Bay Oval), Christchurch (Hagley Oval) and Dunedin (University Oval). South Africa will have had the chance to play at five of those venues before the close of their five match T20I series against the WHITE FERNS over the next few weeks.

Guaranteed a spot at CWC21 and another trip back to New Zealand, the Proteas will also be pleased with the notable progress their players made in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings.

South Africa are on 22 points and can’t slip below fourth position even if they fail to win a single point in their last series against defending champions Australia, who were the first to qualify and are on 34 points from 18 matches. England were the second team to qualify and finished their 21 matches at 29 points with the fourth team yet to be decided.

The unexpected series result though did not affect New Zealand as they are assured of a place as World Cup hosts, with the other top four teams on the points table also getting direct berths. Those failing to qualify from the eight-team ICC Women’s Championship will get a chance to make it to the pinnacle tournament event through a Qualifier later this year.

Regular captain Amy Sattherthwaite missing the series has resulted in her losing the top spot in the batters’ rankings. She has slipped to seventh position with West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor taking the top spot followed by the Australia pair of Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry.

For South Africa, opener Lizelle Lee, a formerly top-ranked batter, has moved up eight places to sixth position after finishing as the highest scorer in the series with 157 runs including a Player of the Match effort of 99 in the first ODI. Her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt has retained ninth position with 117 runs in the series. Mignon du Preeze has moved from 21st to 18th position.

Fast bowler Marizanne Kapp has advanced to second position from fourth after taking five wickets in the series while a similar haul has lifted Ayabonga Khaka five places to 13th position. Shabnim Ismail has gained two slots to reach fourth position and captain Dane van Niekerk has moved from 23rd to 16th.

One player to make good progress in all three lists is leg-spinning all-rounder Sune Luus. Her haul of six for 45 in the final match has lifted her seven places to 31st among bowlers while an aggregate of 67 runs has helped her inch up two places to 35th. The all-round effort sees her move up six places to 14th among all-rounders led by Perry.

For New Zealand, former captain Suzie Bates’s 142 runs in the series, which included two fifties, has lifted her to joint-ninth position while Sophie Devine has moved up from 33rd to 30th in the list for bowlers.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 at a glance

Hosted in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7, 2021

Eight nations

31 matches

6 host cities: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Tauranga, Christchurch, Dunedin

Some highlights of the Women’s ODI rankings:

Batting

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) up one place to first

Lizelle Lee (South Africa) up eight places to sixth

Suzie Bates (New Zealand) up one place to ninth

Mignon de Preeze (South Africa) up three places to 18th

Sune Luus (South Africa) up two places to 35th

Katey Martin (New Zealand) up one place to 41st

Bowling

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) up two places to second

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) up two places to fourth

Ayabonga Khaka (South Africa) up five places to 13th

Dane van Niekerk (South Africa) up seven places to 16th

Sophie Devine (South Africa) up three places to 30th

Sune Luus (South Africa) up seven places to 31st

Masabata Klaas (South Africa) up six places to 38th

Chloe Tryon (South Africa) up seven places to 60th

All-rounders

Sune Luus (South Africa) up six places to 14th

MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings (as of 31 January 2020)

Batters (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 (+1) Stafanie Taylor WI 747 44.01 788 v India at St Kitts (WP) 2012

2 (+1) Alyssa Healy Aus 736! 32.11 736 v SL at Brisbane - AB 2019

3 (+1) Ellyse Perry Aus 734 52.10 776 v India at Vadodara 2018

4 (+1) S Mandhana India 732 43.08 799 v Eng at Mumbai 2019

5 (+1) Meg Lanning Aus 717 52.75 878 v NZ at Bay Oval 2016

6 (+1) T Beaumont Eng 716 41.87 737 v Aus at Leicester 2019

7 (-6) A Satterthwaite NZ 713 38.98 781 v Aus at Bay Oval 2017

8 (+6) Lizelle Lee SA 690 33.79 777 v Eng at Hove 2018

9= (+1) Suzie Bates NZ 689 42.77 798 v Aus at Bay Oval 2016

( - ) L Wolvaardt SA 689 45.63 712 v NZ at Auckland 2020

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Eco Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Jess Jonassen Aus 754 20.78 3.99 757 v SL at Brisbane - AB 2019

2 (+2) M Kapp SA 738! 23.41 3.68 738 v NZ at Hamilton 2020

3 (-1) Megan Schutt Aus 730 22.47 4.20 765 v WI at Antigua 2019

4 (+2) Shabnim Ismail SA 717! 20.88 3.59 717 v NZ at Hamilton 2020

5 (-2) Ellyse Perry Aus 708 24.28 4.33 738 v India at Mumbai 2012

6 (-1) J Goswami India 691 21.48 3.28 816 v Eng at Chennai 2007

7 ( - ) Poonam Yadav India 679! 20.84 3.76 679 v WI at Antigua 2019

8 ( - ) Shikha Pandey India 675 21.06 3.94 695 v SA at Vadodara 2019

9 ( - ) Sana Mir Pak 663 24.27 3.70 728 v SA at Potchefstroom 2019

10 ( - ) A Shrubsole Eng 645 25.62 4.17 655 v Aus at New South Wales 2017

All-rounders (top five)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Ellyse Perry Aus 519 545 v WI at Antigua 2019

2 ( - ) Stafanie Taylor WI 410 599 v NZ at Kingston 2013

3 ( - ) M Kapp SA 389! 389 v NZ at Hamilton 2020

4 ( - ) D Sharma India 359 401 v NZ at Hamilton 2019

5 ( - ) D van Niekerk SA 336 411 v SL at Potchefstroom 2019