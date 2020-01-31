New Zealand A pair smash ground record against India A

|
New Zealand A is in a strong position midway through the first of two first-class four-dayers against the visiting India A side, ahead of the BLACKCAPS' upcoming Tests against India.
The highest first-class sixth-wicket stand ever seen on Hagley Oval was the highlight of day two, comprising an unbeaten century from Central Stags wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Cleaver (111-) and 85 not out from Auckland Ace Mark Chapman, the pair taking New Zealand A a first-innings lead of 169 by stumps in Christchurch with five wickets still in hand.
Earlier, NZC-contracted batsman Will Young continued his promising return from a lengthy lay-off following with shoulder surgery with a half century in his first first-class appearance of the summer.
New Zealand A will resume at 385 for five in response to India A's first innings total of 216 all out, Otago's Michael Rae having claimed 4-54 and Canterbury spinner Cole McConchie 3-33 as only two of the Indian batsmen managed to reach more than 18.
