Hawke Cup challenges underway for 2020 summer

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 23:12

New Zealand's historic Hawke Cup, symbol of interprovincial cricket supremacy, is underway for another season with storied Bay of Plenty challenging reigning holders and hosts, Hamilton.

Bay of Plenty captain Ben Musgrave had no hesitation in batting after winning the toss at a sweltering Gallaway Park as he looks to continue his side's strong Hawke Cup record over the past decade.

Both strong Zone 1 sides feature ND regulars - Daniel Flynn and Bharat Popli for the Bay, Jimmy Baker and Freddy Walker for Hamilton; the three-day match promising to be a hard fought affair, in runfest weather.

Despite the early loss of Stephen Crossan, Bay of Plenty soon had their nose to the grindstone in a 56-run stand for the second wicket between Bay veteran Peter Drysdale and Popli, but it was Hamilton's experienced Michael Dodunski who claimed the opening day's honours.

After having removed Crossan - the only wicket of the first session, Dodunski went on to claim 4-29 off his 18 overs in the heat, as Bay of Plenty lost wickets at awkward times.

Drysdale (31) carried on from 65/1 at lunch, but was soon back in the pavilion, while Popli was still there at tea, with a typically gritty half century by his name.

However, having gone to tea on 63-, he, too, was soon back in the pavilion, departing on 67 shortly after having chalked up the BOP 150.

All was not lost for the challengers with Taylor Bettelheim keeping the runs coming for the remainder of the session, heading in unbeaten on 83- with BOP well positioned to kick on from 234 for five, if they can retain wickets tomorrow morning.