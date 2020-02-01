Gallagher Chiefs new sustainable 2020 away jersey revealed

Saturday, 1 February, 2020 - 07:31

The new sustainable 2020 Gallagher Chiefs away jersey has been unveiled today.

From material to design, the new Gallagher Chiefs away jersey has been crafted to reflect and honour the natural contributing waterways of the Chiefs region. The jersey is a part of a new adidas range - made with Parley Ocean Plastic, which is recycled plastic waste intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before it reaches the oceans.

The new adidas Gallagher Chiefs away jersey design is inspired by water. Water gives life and is depicted in the thread print running across the jersey. The design represents the waterways, rivers, lakes and oceans which flow from the contributing clubs and Provincial Unions that collectively make up the Chiefs Rugby Club franchise.

Chiefs Rugby Club Chief Executive Officer Michael Collins said: "The new Gallagher Chiefs away jersey is the start of change for the Chiefs Rugby Club, while this is not a solution it is an innovation in the right direction. We have challenged and joined our sponsors in stepping towards beginning to make a change. Already we have made small changes around our offices and as an organisation we are continuing to look for innovative ways to play our part."

The Chiefs Rugby Club have teamed up with Gallagher on a project within Chiefs Country this season to help restore and protect Lake Ruatuna in Ohaupo. Gallagher will contribute fencing materials to help protect the lake in alignment with match attendance at Gallagher Chiefs home matches. Along with the fencing project, the more fans who attend home games, the more native trees and plants the two organisations will contribute to the area to enhance the beauty and biodiversity of Lake Ruatuna.

Gallagher and The Chiefs Rugby Club will also hold a Community Day at Lake Ruatuna to complete the final stage of fencing and to welcome the community to help the players and staff plant trees in the area.

The 2020 Gallagher Chiefs away jersey will be available for fans to purchase from today, February 1, for $149.99 (adult). The jersey will be available to purchase from the Gallagher Chiefs online store at www.store.chiefs.co.nz

2020 Gallagher Chiefs members receive a 20% discount on all merchandise and apparel, including all 2020 Gallagher Chiefs jerseys. Memberships are available to purchase until February 8 from: www.chiefs.co.nz/2020-memberships

The 2020 Gallagher Chiefs kicked off their 2020 Investec Super Rugby campaign with a thrilling 37-29 victory over the Blues at Eden Park yesterday evening. They will return home in round two to play the Crusaders in their first home game of the season at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday 8 February.