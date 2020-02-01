Doug Bracewell returns for Central Stags

|
Star Central Stags allrounder Doug Bracewell will make his first appearance of the summer at Pukekura Park tomorrow, returning from preseason knee surgery.
BLACKCAP Bracewell is the only change to the Central Stags' Ford Trophy squad, replacing Taranaki local Ryan Watson for the 11AM eighth-round match against competition leaders the Auckland Aces.
Coming off an imposing victory in a high-scoring match against the Volts in Nelson, Bracewell’s class and experience further strengthens the Stags’ pace attack as they look to mount a late charge on the points table in the race for the top three qualifying spots, while the genuine allrounder’s batting will likewise be a welcome addition down the order.
Despite missing a number of regular performers due to the concurrent BLACKCAPS and New Zealand A series against India, the Stags stood up at Saxton Oval with new captain Ben Smith producing a career best 149 not out in his second game as captain, after batting through almost the entire innings from first drop.
The match was Smith’s 50th List A appearance and it was his second century of the one-day summer after having produced his maiden Ford Trophy hundred in this season’s opening round. Veteran Kieran Noema-Barnett also produced a career best with both bat and ball in the same List A game, an uncommon achievement - and, it was Noema-Barnett’s second List A high score in as many matches.
Gates will be open to the public from 10am at Pukekura Park tomorrow, the toss at 10.30am and first ball at 11am as the Stags look to reverse recent results against rivals the Auckland Aces at the ground.
CENTRAL STAGS squad
The Ford Trophy - Round 8
Central Stags v Auckland Aces
Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
11AM, Sunday 1 February 2020
Ben Smith - captain - Whanganui
Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay
Josh Clarkson - Nelson
Greg Hay - Nelson
Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay
Willem Ludick - Nelson
Kieran Noema-Barnett - Hawke’s Bay
Seth Rance - Wairarapa
Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay
Bayley Wiggins - wicketkeeper - Hawke’s Bay
Ben Wheeler - Marlborough
George Worker - Manawatu
Coach - Aldin Smith
Unavailable for selection
Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Tom Bruce - BLACKCAPS
Ajaz Patel, Dane Cleaver, Will Young - NZ A
Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Ben Stoyanoff - injury/rehabilitation
