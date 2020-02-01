Doug Bracewell returns for Central Stags

Saturday, 1 February, 2020 - 12:20

Star Central Stags allrounder Doug Bracewell will make his first appearance of the summer at Pukekura Park tomorrow, returning from preseason knee surgery.

BLACKCAP Bracewell is the only change to the Central Stags' Ford Trophy squad, replacing Taranaki local Ryan Watson for the 11AM eighth-round match against competition leaders the Auckland Aces.

Coming off an imposing victory in a high-scoring match against the Volts in Nelson, Bracewell’s class and experience further strengthens the Stags’ pace attack as they look to mount a late charge on the points table in the race for the top three qualifying spots, while the genuine allrounder’s batting will likewise be a welcome addition down the order.

Despite missing a number of regular performers due to the concurrent BLACKCAPS and New Zealand A series against India, the Stags stood up at Saxton Oval with new captain Ben Smith producing a career best 149 not out in his second game as captain, after batting through almost the entire innings from first drop.

The match was Smith’s 50th List A appearance and it was his second century of the one-day summer after having produced his maiden Ford Trophy hundred in this season’s opening round. Veteran Kieran Noema-Barnett also produced a career best with both bat and ball in the same List A game, an uncommon achievement - and, it was Noema-Barnett’s second List A high score in as many matches.

Gates will be open to the public from 10am at Pukekura Park tomorrow, the toss at 10.30am and first ball at 11am as the Stags look to reverse recent results against rivals the Auckland Aces at the ground.

CENTRAL STAGS squad

The Ford Trophy - Round 8

Central Stags v Auckland Aces

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

11AM, Sunday 1 February 2020

Ben Smith - captain - Whanganui

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Greg Hay - Nelson

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Willem Ludick - Nelson

Kieran Noema-Barnett - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Bayley Wiggins - wicketkeeper - Hawke’s Bay

Ben Wheeler - Marlborough

George Worker - Manawatu

Coach - Aldin Smith

Unavailable for selection

Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Tom Bruce - BLACKCAPS

Ajaz Patel, Dane Cleaver, Will Young - NZ A

Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Ben Stoyanoff - injury/rehabilitation