Red alert for defending champions

Saturday, 1 February, 2020 - 20:24

The red alert is flashing for defending Hallyburton Johnstone Shield champions the Central Hinds after they dropped to fourth on the national one-day able this afternoon.

Soundly beaten by a fresh-look Auckland Hearts side that included a trio of one-day debutantes, a middle order collapse meant the Hinds squandered a strong start, collapsing from 97 for no loss to post a below-par 217 for eight at a parched Colin Maiden Oval.

Debutante Jane Barnett (3-35) was a standout for the hosts before the experience of 73-match allrounder Arlene Kelly (a career best 93 not out off 108 balls) led the Hearts to an eight-wicket win with a handful of overs to spare, Kelly sharing a match-winning unbroken 151--run stand with new captain Regina Lili'i (47-).

With Northern Spirit meanwhile winning big to the tune of 121 runs (with a bonus point) in Whangarei to go equal top with the Hearts on 27 points, and the Canterbury Magicians (15 points) inching into third with a bonus-point drubbing of the winless Otago Sparks in Rangiora, it leaves the Hinds on 14 points, and facing elimination from the Grand Final race should they lose again to the Hearts tomorrow.

Wellington Blaze and the Sparks are already out of contention, but - hinging on tomorrow's round eight results - the Hinds or Magicians could still make the March 14 Grand Final, with leader Northern Spirit and the Hearts set to play each other in the last two rounds, whilst the Hinds and Magicians will be going head to head at Pukekura Park.

A maximum of five points is available per team per match for a bonus-point win.