Auckland Aces line up top honours in The Ford Trophy

Sunday, 2 February, 2020 - 07:23

All six teams remain in contention to make The Ford Trophy playoffs, but an Auckland Aces win in today's eighth-round clash against the Central Stags at Pukekura Park will put the Aucklanders in prime position to qualify top for a home Final.

With a game in hand, the competition leaders can open up a nine-point lead over former leaders Canterbury (20 points from eight rounds) after the red and blacks' loss to the Wellington Firebirds yesterday at the Basin Reserve.

The Aces will be feeling confident after a strong recent record in both formats of white-ball cricket at Pukekura Park over the past two seasons, however, they'll be wary of the unpredictable Stags who have welcomed back Doug Bracewell for today's key clash.

It's Bracewell's first match back since keyhole surgery on his knee just before the 2019/20 summer kicked off, the erstwhile BLACKCAPS allrounder's joining an injury-ravaged squad that nevertheless put an imperious 345 for two on the board in their win against the Volts on Wednesday.

Despite sitting last on the table (25 points from seven rounds), the Stags can still reach the playoffs if they reverse their recent trend against the Aces, and continue the late run for the cut-off line.

The Otago Volts meanwhile host Northern Districts at Dunedin's University of Oval and will be hoping that a return to their home ground will bring with it a return to their winning ways, after a solid sixth-round victory over the Stags at the same ground a week ago.

Gates open at 10am with the matches beginning at 11AM.

Points (Number of games played) heading into today:

Auckland Aces - 24 (7)

Canterbury - 20 (8)

Wellington Firebirds - 16 (8)

Otago Volts - 13 (7)

Northern Districts - 12 (7)

Central Stags - 10 (7)

ROUND EIGHT | RESULT

Saturday 1 February 2020

Wellington Firebirds defeated Canterbury by 22 runs

Basin Reserve, Wellington