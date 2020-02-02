King reaches semis in Cleveland

|
A solid win for Kiwi Joelle King in the quarter-finals of the Cleveland Classic PSA Bronze tournament. King beat 17th ranked Olivia Blatchford-Clyne (USA) 11-4, 11-5, 11-9 in 33 minutes in her quarter-final to continue her good form of late.
Second seeded King played the match in a steady fashion with error-free squash, keeping the pressure on her rival for the whole game.
King now faces England’s Sarah-Jane Perry for a place in the final. Perry is ranked 7th in the world, one place behind King who leads their head-to-head meetings 6-1.
