Auckland Aces qualify for finals

Sunday, 2 February, 2020 - 22:28

Not only did Jeet Raval celebrate his 50th List A match today with the third century of his Ford Trophy career, the opening batsman's superb knock ensured his Auckland Aces became the first side to qualify for this season’s national one-day playoffs.

Just one more win from the remaining two rounds will also lock in a home Grand Final for the competition frontrunners after the Aces extended their lead with a four-wicket win over Raval’s old side the Central Stags at Pukekura Park today.

Despite falling to the Wellington Firebirds yesterday at the Basin, Canterbury can in theory still overtake the Aces for top spot - but the Aucklanders remain in control of their own destiny, having dropped only two games from eight rounds, with two games still to play in their regular season.

Today's victory at Pukekura Park continued a recent trend for the Aucklanders on trips to New Plymouth, and will leave the Stags fighting for survival on Wednesday at the Basin Reserve.

Northern Districts’ clash with the Volts in Dunedin was meanwhile rained off, the two teams picking up just two points each for the washout, but still capable of fighting their way into the top three from a mid-table logjam.

Raval’s 118 off 120 balls was the second-highest List A score of his nine-year career, sitting behind his 149 for the Aces against Canterbury at Colin Maiden Park in 2017/18 and eclipsing the maiden 115 he scored alongside Jamie How for the Stags in The Ford Trophy all-time record opening partnership at Seddon Park in 2012/13.

After having been sent in at their one-time fortress by Aces captain Craig Cachopa, a bright spot for the hosts was a bittersweet 98 off just 109 balls for 21-year-old Bayley Wiggins in his first List A innings.

The Hawke's Bay youngster wasn’t required to bat on Ford Trophy debut in the Stags’ win over the Volts on Wednesday, but was promoted to opener on this occasion and delivered a nerveless maiden innings until he was bowled by Ben Lister just one hit shy of reaching a rare List A ton on debut.

Another welcome sight for the Stags was the return of allrounder Doug Bracewell from a season-long injury layoff. Whilst Bracewell went wicketless, he hit his length immediately for a relatively economical return at a ground renowned as a bowler’s graveyard.

NORTHERN SPIRIT IN DRIVER'S SEAT

Whilst Auckland’s men celebrated, Auckland’s women meanwhile had a day to forget in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at home against Central's women.

Just a day after a fresh-look Hearts side had got one over the more settled defending champions with an eight-wicket win, this time it was a complete reversal of fortunes as the Hinds helped themselves to an eight-wicket victory, with a bonus point.

After sending the Hearts in, the Hinds had skittled the Hearts for just 83 - the Hearts’ lowest ever one-day total against them. Having ticked off more than half the run chase by lunchtime, victory was a formality for the Hinds - and keeps them in Hallyburton Johnstone Shield contention with just two games to go before the Grand Final.

Whilst the top three men’s sides qualify for national one-day playoffs, only the top two qualifiers will go through on an express ticket to the women’s Grand Final.

With a maximum of 10 points left up for grabs, and currently sitting one point behind the Canterbury Magicians in fourth spot, the Hinds now need to beat the Magicians twice at Pukekura Park, while hoping competition leaders Northern Spirit down the Hearts twice at Seddon Park, if they are to have a shot at a title defence.

The Magicians likewise need to win twice while hoping the Hearts lose twice in order to snare the second qualifier spot.

The Magicians helped their own cause with two comfortable victories from this weekend’s twin rounds over the Otago Sparks in Rangiora, backing up yesterday’s eight-wicket win with a 119-run triumph today, despite a breakthrough maiden five-wicket bag (5-19 off 10 overs) to young Spark Sophie Oldershaw.

The Sparks were bowled out for just 72 in reply to the Magicians’ 191, however; to remain winless ahead of their final two games for the season.

Spirit meanwhile clinched two from two over Wellington Blaze in Whangarei this weekend, to open up a handy four-point lead over the Hearts at the top of the table.

Chasing down today’s target of 147 with a handful of overs to spare, the Cobham Oval hosts backed up Saturday’s emphatic 121-run victory over the Wellingtonians in which Kate Anderson claimed a career-best 5-30.