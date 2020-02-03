Swish go two from two at Auckland’s Quest Tour stops

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 14:51

‘Swish’ made it two from two at Auckland’s 3x3 Quest Tour events in 2020 after winning when it mattered most at Bruce Pulman Arena on Saturday.

The second stop of the tour had 38 teams playing across five different grades, all of which saw the victors win their finals convincingly.

In the Open Men’s grade, both sides who topped their groups went on to lose their semi-final. Pool A leaders ‘T45’ went six from six in the round-robin but were pipped 12-9 by Pool B runners-up ‘Scam’. ‘Coasties’ were the other undefeated side and fell to the eventual champions Swish, 11-8.

The Auckland West event champs would brush aside Scam in the final 21-14. The result gave them five wins in which they finished the game before time expired. Because Swish had already qualified for the Finals with their victory at the previous stop, Scam will now join them in the Finals with their second-place finish.

Among the stars to turn out for the event were Tall Ferns Chevannah Paalvast, Ella Fotu and Matangiroa Flavell. Women made up of two of the grades playing last weekend, with a Junior Girls and Senior Women’s competition.

The Youthtown Senior Women’s grade was contested between four teams, meaning everyone qualified for the knockout stages. ‘The Vets’ won all three of their games in pool play and progressed through to the final by toppling ‘The Big Boys’ 20-9. In the other semi ‘You Maee’ beat ‘Shooters’ 14-12.

You Maee would then provide the upset of the day in their final by outplaying the Paalvast and Fotu led Vets 18-13.

The winners of the remaining Youthtown grades were ‘Bench Warmers’ in the Junior Girls, ‘Dame Dolla’ in the Under 17 Boys and ‘NoX’ in the Under 15 Boys.

Next up on the 3x3 Quest Tour road trip is Tauranga, where teams will meet at Harbourside Netball Centre on 15 February (Saturday) for their chance at a 3x3 title.

Results of Auckland North leg of 3x3 Quest Tour (week two):

Open Men’s Winners - Swish

Karl Noyer

Aaron Bailey-Nowell

Thomas Allan

Zac Easthope

Open Men’s Runner-up - Scam

Connor Woolbridge

Matt Graham

Michael Woodbridge

Sherif Hassan

Youthtown Senior Women -You Maee

Waiaria Henderson

Matangiroa Flavell

Tiarna Clarke

Yume Negishi

Youthtown Junior Girls - Benchwarmers

Tannika Leger-Walker

Elise Gilbert

Roimata Harahap

Temepara Walker

Youthtown Under 17 Boys - Dame Dolla

Christian Martin

Liam Spencer

Wade MacKenzie

Youthtown Under 15 Boys - NoX

Vince Lenden

Hemi Neale

Mahnaya Heke

Patrick Kailahi

3x3 Quest Tour Schedule, 2020:

Sat 18 Jan Auckland (West) - The Trusts Arena, Henderson, Auckland

Sat 1 Feb Auckland (North) - Eventfinda Stadium, Wairau Valley, Auckland

Sat 15 Feb Tauranga - Harbourside Netball Centre, Blake Park, Mt Maunganui

Sat 22 Feb Wellington - Odlins Plaza, Wellington Waterfront

Sun 1 Mar Dunedin - The Octagon, Dunedin

Sat 7 Mar Christchurch - Hagley Park Netball Courts, Christchurch

Sat 28 Mar Final (Christchurch)- - Ara Recreational Centre, Christchurch

- This final event is the World Tour Qualifier Final and is only open to the Open Men's Grade teams that qualified at one of the above regional events. No other grades will play at this event.