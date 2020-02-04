Star duo returns for Stags - Central Districts Cricket

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 12:32

Captain Tom Bruce and star spinner Ajaz Patel will be back in green for the Central Stags tomorrow, returning from the BLACKCAPS and New Zealand A squads respectively ahead of a free-admission Ford Trophy clash at the Basin Reserve.

With just two rounds to go in the national one-day competition, the Stags now need other results to fall their way to make the top three playoffs, after a Jeet Raval century saw competition leaders the Aces snare another win at Pukekura Park on Sunday.

The match was not without its highlights for the Stags, Doug Bracewell making a smooth return to top cricket and 21-year-old Bayley Wiggins promoted to open the innings and reaching 98 off 109 balls in his very first innings at List A Ford Trophy level.

The young keeper-batsman had been called in to the side for the previous round for regular keeper Dane Cleaver, who was away belting a first-class career best 196 for New Zealand A against India A.

However, Wiggins hadn’t been required to bat on List A debut in Nelson, having been slotted in down the order on a day on which the Stags' top order produced a powerhouse winning total of 345 for two against the Volts.

In New Plymouth Wiggins was agonisingly bowled just two shy of what would have been a rare List A century in his first knock, and will have to settle for a memorable half century first-up instead.

Top-scoring, the Hawke’s Bay youngster impressed with his strokeplay - including a hook for four off BLACKCAP Kyle Jamieson; as well as his fluid timing and running between the wickets.

Bruce’s return sees him return to the captaincy after Ben Smith deputised for the last three rounds. The penultimate match of the regular season gets underway at 11am tomorrow with live scoring with video highlights at www.nzc.nz.

The Stags then return to Pukekura Park for Sunday’s final round against Canterbury.

Bruce and Patel replace Greg Hay and Jayden Lennox in the twelve.

CENTRAL STAGS squad

The Ford Trophy - Round 9

Central Stags v Wellington Firebirds

Basin Reserve, Wellington

11AM, Wednesday 5 February 2020

Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Willem Ludick - Nelson

Kieran Noema-Barnett - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Bayley Wiggins - wicketkeeper - Hawke’s Bay

Ben Wheeler - Marlborough

George Worker - Manawatu

Coach - Aldin Smith

Unavailable for selection

Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner - BLACKCAPS

Dane Cleaver, Will Young - NZ A

Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Ben Stoyanoff - injury/rehabilitation