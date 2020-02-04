New association strikes at Karaka

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 15:08

Last week’s New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sale was the birthplace for a new association between Singapore-based New Zealand trainer Stephen Gray and prominent Perth syndicator Peter Morley of Belhus Racing Stables.

Morely recently visited Gray’s training operation in Singapore and liked what he saw, deciding to extend his racing operation to the Asian racing jurisdiction.

"We visited Singapore recently and bumped into Stephen. After having a look around we decided that Stephen was exactly the sort of trainer we wanted to be associated with," Morley said.

"With Perth being on the same time-zone as Singapore and only four hours away it made perfect sense to expand our reach and provide our clients with further opportunities to race for good prizemoney."

The pair decided on lot 972, the Tavistock colt out of Group One performer Abidewithme, as their initial purchase at Karaka, going to $70,000 to secure the colt out of Kiltannon Stables’ Book 2 draft.

Morley said the colt will remain in New Zealand and trial here before heading to Singapore.

Gray joins a growing list of notable trainers who work with Morley, including the Hayes-Dabernig stable in Victoria and Dan Morton at Ascot in Perth.

Morley sees this collaboration as a continuance of his motto of "making racing affordable for everyone" and the new association with Gray as an expansion of his 25 years of syndication.

- NZ Racing Desk