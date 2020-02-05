2020 Rowing NZ Elite Team announcement

Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 - 12:41

The main international competitions for the Rowing NZ High Performance programme are the Olympic Games (held every 4 years with the next Olympic Games held in Tokyo, 2020), the World Rowing Cup series, and the annual World Rowing Championships. The World Rowing Cup series comprises three regattas held each year with overall winners being determined by points that are awarded to the top finishing boats at each event. New Zealand routinely attends World Rowing Cup II and III.

At the conclusion of Elite Trial 1, Rowing NZ have announced selected crews to contest World Rowing Cup II and III. All crews announced below will remain at Lake Karapiro to train before departing overseas to contest the 2020 World Rowing Cup II in Varese, Italy (1-3 May) and World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland (22-24 May).

Elite Trial 2 (29 February-6 March) will determine the women’s quad crew to contest World Rowing Cup II and III. Subject to performance, a men’s quad and men’s eight crew may also be announced to contest World Rowing Cup II and the Final Olympic Qualification regatta.

The full team will return to New Zealand at the conclusion of World Rowing Cup III.

The New Zealand Olympic team will be announced on 10 June.

Due to the 2020 Olympic Games, the only 2020 World Rowing Championship regatta will combine Junior, U23 and non-Olympic Elite competition. Rowing NZ will select a Junior and U23 team in March to attend this regatta in Bled, Slovenia, 16 - 23 August.