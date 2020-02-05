Auckland Aces lock in home Ford Trophy Grand Final

Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 - 19:53

The Auckland Aces have locked in a home 2019/20 Ford Trophy Grand Final despite losing to Northern Districts in today's penultimate round of the regular season.

The Aces went in needing to see off Canterbury on the points table to seal the top qualifier spot, but after Canterbury simultaneously folded against the Otago Volts at Hagley Oval, the Aces were left with sufficient daylight, ahead of Sunday's 10th and last round.

Meanwhile, the Wellington Firebirds were today's big movers, leaping into third with their first bonus point of the capaign as they consigned the Central Stags' white-ball season to the dustbin.

Prolific star Devon Conway set up the 118-run victory at the Basin Reserve with his second List A century in the space of four games, having now produced knocks of 50 or better in his last five Ford Trophy innings - with six half centuries or better overall from the nine rounds, at a 60+ batting average.

Canterbury will now head to New Plymouth's Pukekura Park on Sunday eager to get a win over the eliminated Stags in order to have a chance of hosting the 2v3 Elimination Final next Thursday.

The Firebirds will meanwhile take their one-point advantage on the table into their last round against Northern Districts at Whangarei's Cobham Oval.

ND and the Otago Volts, both on 19 points in fourth and fifth, can also still make the 2v3 playoff heading into Sunday's decisive round, a fascinating denouement set up for the national one-day competition.

A maximum of five points is available to each winning team per round, including a bonus point if the run rate is 1.25 times that of their opponent's.

In the event of equal points at the end of 10 rounds, the number of wins, then the number of bonus points in the event of an equal number of wins, then net run rate is used on countback.

Points at a glance after 9 of 10 rounds

Auckland Aces - 28 (Q) (Home Grand Final)

Wellington Firebirds - 21

Canterbury - 20

Northern Districts - 19

Otago Volts - 19