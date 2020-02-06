On The Rocks attempts to defend crown

Thursday, 6 February, 2020 - 17:01

On The Rocks will attempt to defend his Group One crown in the Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m) at Te Rapa on Saturday.

The Pam Gerard and Michael Moroney-trained gelding takes some mixed form into the race, including a last start sixth-placing in the Gr.1 Thorndon Mile (1600m) at Trentham last month.

"I was really happy with his run in the Thorndon, he just didn’t have a lot of luck," Gerard said. "He went to the line with his head on his chest, so he didn’t have much of a run that day.

"He was probably not suited to the sit and sprint. He just needs a bit of room to get moving. Without getting a result, I was happy enough with the run."

On The Rocks was victorious first-up over 1400m at Tauranga in his previous run and Gerard believes he is on song for Saturday’s assignment where he will jump from the ace barrier.

"I am very happy with him, it (Herbie Dyke) has been the target all along," Gerard said. "He has done well leading up to this and is where we would like to have him.

"I am really happy with his action and he is doing really well in the stable."

On The Rocks has been installed an $11 fifth-favourite for the Herbie Dyke by TAB Bookmakers behind Sydney raider Luvaluva ($3.60), Rock On Wood ($4), Beauden ($4.40), and True Enough ($4.60).