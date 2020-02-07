McDonald to partner Catalyst

Friday, 7 February, 2020 - 12:33

Jockey Damian Lane has opted not to appeal a 12-meeting suspension for careless riding incurred at Bendigo on Wednesday, paving the way for James McDonald to secure the ride on star Kiwi three-year-old Catalyst in the Gr.3 CS Hayes Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on Saturday week. Lane was suspended for 12 meetings, five of which are metropolitan, with his ban starting after tomorrow’s CF Orr Stakes meeting at Caulfield and concluding in time for Pakenham’s night meeting on February 20. However, the engagement of McDonald is a one-off with Lane committed to the Darci Brahma gelding for both the Gr.1 Australian Guineas (1600m) on February 29 and the $5 million All Star Mile (1600m) on March 14. "Damian Lane was happy to wait to see whether we were going to bring Troy Harris (jockey) over," said Rick Williams, general manager of Dick Karreman’s The Oaks Stud that bred and race Catalyst. "He was waiting for our decision on that and said he will book for all three races should the horse make the All Star Mile.

"It will be a one-off ride for James McDonald and Damian Lane will ride the last two. James is in Sydney on Australian Guineas day and couldn’t commit to all three like Damian. "It’s not bad when you can call on James McDonald as a replacement. Dick was very keen on him and had James said he could ride at all three starts, he would have been the rider from the beginning, because Dick has been friends with his grandfather for a long time. "They’re both world class riders so I am not concerned about the jockey arrangements."