Gallagher Chiefs fans will be embracing first home game

The Gallagher Chiefs will take on the Crusaders at the earlier kick off time of 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday. The evening game is set to excite spectators following the two sides last encounter in Fiji. A fantastic display of running rugby saw the Suva crowd erupt when the Gallagher Chiefs beat the 2019 Investec Super Rugby Champions 40-27 in a record breaking second half comeback.

This Saturday will see Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Warren Gatland lead his side for the first time back on home soil. The battle won’t just be held on the field but in the coaching boxes, with Gatland and Crusaders coach Scott Robinson going head to head directing their star-studded teams. It is guaranteed to provide some entertaining fast-paced rugby at a more family-friendly kick off time.

For the first home game of 2020 it is only appropriate the Gallagher Chiefs loyal members are celebrated. This weekend’s ‘Members Appreciation Round’, will see the Club celebrating and rewarding this year’s Gallagher Chiefs members with a 20% discount on additional match tickets for family and friends when purchasing online. On game-day, members will enjoy exclusive beverage discounts with their 2020 Member lanyards and special merchandise deals including a 40% discount on the C96 range which will only be available at the game. This year’s 2020 Gallagher Chiefs members had exclusive access to attend the Gallagher Chiefs Captain’s Run on Friday 7 February at FMG Stadium Waikato. The closed Captains Run welcomed Chiefs Ambassador Ji Fraser from NZ’s most popular band Six60 and provide another opportunity for members to meet their favourite Gallagher Chiefs players and grab an autograph or selfie.

While there is plenty of excitement on the field spectators and fans will be wowed with pyro technics, feel at home with Maori Toa’s welcome and be entertained at halftime with Willies up and under competition thanks to Waikato Draught. Fans are encouraged to get to the ground before 5.30pm as one lucky fan may take home $1,000 if they are sitting in their seat at 6pm. A seat number will be randomly drawn and if the winner is in the seat when it is called, they will win $1,000. The earlier kick off time of 7.05pm gives families the opportunity to make an evening of it and enjoy the 1-Day Fun Zones with free kids’ packs, flags, posters and activities to keep the kids entertained.

The Gallagher Chiefs will take on the Crusaders at FMG Stadium Waikato at 7.05pm. Gates will open at 4.15pm with the Chiefs Centurion Cup curtain raiser between Bay of Plenty XV and Taranaki XV kicking off at 4.25pm. Tickets are available for purchase from www.chiefs.co.nz/game-tickets or Ticket Rocket or from the ticketing office on Saturday at Gate 2 at FMG Stadium Waikato.

2020 Gallagher Chiefs home match tickets are on sale here: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/game-tickets

2020 Gallagher Chiefs memberships are on sale until February 8 here: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/2020-

memberships