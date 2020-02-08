Firebirds eye Ford Trophy finals

Saturday, 8 February, 2020 - 11:43

The second-placed Wellington Firebirds go in to tomorrow’s round ten Ford Trophy match against Northern Districts knowing a win will secure them an elimination final spot next week.

Just two points separate second place from fifth, with four teams vying for two elimination final places tomorrow - the Firebirds, Canterbury, Northern Districts and the Otago Volts all still aiming for a shot at the finals.

A win for the Firebirds would guarantee them an elimination finals spot and potentially at home, depending on results elsewhere - the Auckland Aces are already guaranteed hosting rights of the grand final at Eden Park Outer Oval on February 16.

Firebirds head coach Glenn Pocknall makes two changes to the side that beat the Central Stags by a Wellington List A record run margin on Wednesday.

Jakob Bhula returns from injury and replaces Luke Georgeson, while Peter Younghusband drops out due to injury and is replaced by Brett Johnson.

Last time these two sides met in the Ford Trophy at Cobham Oval the match was washed out with just five overs bowled, a scenario both sides will be hoping to avoid this time around with spots in the Ford Trophy finals very much on the line.

Play gets underway from 11.00am in Whangarei, spectator entry is free.

Wellington Firebirds squad | Ford Trophy | Round Ten

Michael Bracewell (c)

Jakob Bhula

Devon Conway

Fraser Colson

Andrew Fletcher

Jamie Gibson

Lauchie Johns

Brett Johnson

Iain McPeake

Ben Sears

Michael Snedden

Logan Van Beek

Ford Trophy Round Ten

Northern Districts v Wellington Firebirds

Sunday 9 February, 11.00am

Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Live scoring: visit cricketwellington.co.nz

