Firebirds eye Ford Trophy finals

|
[ login or create an account ]
The second-placed Wellington Firebirds go in to tomorrow’s round ten Ford Trophy match against Northern Districts knowing a win will secure them an elimination final spot next week.
Just two points separate second place from fifth, with four teams vying for two elimination final places tomorrow - the Firebirds, Canterbury, Northern Districts and the Otago Volts all still aiming for a shot at the finals.
A win for the Firebirds would guarantee them an elimination finals spot and potentially at home, depending on results elsewhere - the Auckland Aces are already guaranteed hosting rights of the grand final at Eden Park Outer Oval on February 16.
Firebirds head coach Glenn Pocknall makes two changes to the side that beat the Central Stags by a Wellington List A record run margin on Wednesday.
Jakob Bhula returns from injury and replaces Luke Georgeson, while Peter Younghusband drops out due to injury and is replaced by Brett Johnson.
Last time these two sides met in the Ford Trophy at Cobham Oval the match was washed out with just five overs bowled, a scenario both sides will be hoping to avoid this time around with spots in the Ford Trophy finals very much on the line.
Play gets underway from 11.00am in Whangarei, spectator entry is free.
Wellington Firebirds squad | Ford Trophy | Round Ten
Michael Bracewell (c)
Jakob Bhula
Devon Conway
Fraser Colson
Andrew Fletcher
Jamie Gibson
Lauchie Johns
Brett Johnson
Iain McPeake
Ben Sears
Michael Snedden
Logan Van Beek
Ford Trophy Round Ten
Northern Districts v Wellington Firebirds
Sunday 9 February, 11.00am
Cobham Oval, Whangarei
Live scoring: visit cricketwellington.co.nz
Social media updates:
Facebook: @WeAreWellingtonCricket
Instagram: @wgtnfirebirdsandblaze
Twitter: @wgtnfirebirds
Official hashtag: #WEAREWELLINGTON
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice