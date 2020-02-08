Duffy returns for Volts

Saturday, 8 February, 2020 - 11:30

The Otago Volts will welcome back their captain Jacob Duffy for a must-win round ten Ford Trophy clash with the Auckland Aces in Dunedin tomorrow.

The Southland seamer returns after a stint away representing New Zealand A against India A - a huge boost for the Volt’s shot at the Ford Trophy elimination finals.

Just two points separate second place from the fifth placed Volts, with four teams vying for two elimination final places tomorrow - the Firebirds, Canterbury, Northern Districts and the Volts all still aiming for a shot at the finals.

The Volts need to win tomorrow and results elsewhere go their way in order to secure a spot in next week’s elimination final - tomorrow’s opponents the Auckland Aces are already guaranteed hosting rights of the grand final at Eden Park Outer Oval on February 16.

Duffy’s return is the only change to the Volts squad from Wednesday’s squad that beat Canterbury at Hagley Oval - he comes in for Ryan Whelan.

Hamish Rutherford is still unavailable as he continues on New Zealand A duty.

Play gets underway from 11.00am at University of Otago Oval - spectator entry is free.

Otago Volts squad | Ford Trophy | Round Ten

Jacob Duffy (Kaikorai) (C)

Matt Bacon (Albion)

Neil Broom (NEV)

Josh Finnie (Kaikorai)

Dean Foxcroft (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Cam Hawkins (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Nick Kelly (Green Island)

Anaru Kitchen (NEV)

Angus McKenzie (Albion)

Dale Phillips (Taieri)

Mitch Renwick (Kaikorai)

Michael Rippon (Kaikorai)

Ford Trophy Round Ten

Otago Volts v Auckland Aces

Sunday 9 February, 11.00am

University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

