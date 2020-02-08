Ryan Watson, Greg Hay return for Stags

Saturday, 8 February, 2020 - 11:15

Taranaki allrounder Ryan Watson is back for the Stags and excited for an opportunity to get on his home ground Pukekura Park in tomorrow’s final Ford Trophy match of the season for the injury-hit team.

First-class champions the Stags have missed out on a playoffs spot in both white-ball competitions this summer for the first time since 2013/14, but Watson is one of three players in tomorrow’s twelve for whom 2019/20 has delivered an excellent opportunity to impress.

Along with up and coming rookies Ray Toole (22) and Bayley Wiggins (21), it’s been the 25-year-old’s maiden Ford Trophy season - and, if named in tomorrow’s starting XI against Canterbury, it will be the first time Watson has played a List A (one-day Domestic) match on his home town turf.

After four Ford Trophy games for the Stags this summer Watson is still hunting for his maiden List A wicket and reckons there couldn’t be a finer place to achieve that than at Pukekura Park.

"That would be perfect wouldn’t it? With my family and friends there," he said as the Stags trained at the ground this morning.

"Playing at home is always good, I love playing at home especially with the support you get, being a local Taranaki boy. Pukekura is my favourite place to play as well and hopefully the weather will play its bit because you can’t beat it on a nice day"

Qualified builder Watson had been "back on the tools" following the end of the Stags’ Dream11 Super Smash season, before having been called back into the squad for this last round, after allrounder Ben Wheeler joined a long list of injured players this season with a groin niggle.

"It’s a bit of a change from cricket, and we’ve been under the pump at work - busy as here in New Plymouth.

"We’re a pretty small crew at C.G. Building and I’m very lucky that my boss is really understanding. She’s been great with me coming and going, sometimes at short notice, which I really appreciate as it’s been nice to have had some opportunities this season, after having tried to make the squad for a few years."

Wiggins likewise is looking forward to being back on the Pukekura Park turf as the Stags set out to spoil Canterbury’s last-ditch charge for a Finals berth - no fewer than four teams fighting for the last two qualification spots.

It was here, just one week ago, that the young Hawke’s Bay keeper-batsman hit 98 in his first inning in the List A one-day format.

Wiggins had debuted in Nelson’s seventh round but, after a powerhouse top order batting display at Saxton Oval, hadn’t been required to bat on that occasion, slotting in down the order.

Pushed up to his familiar opening role last Sunday, however, Wiggins opened his List A batting account with the bittersweet 98 against an attack that included new BLACKCAPS recruit Kyle Jamieson whose height at the top of his delivery always provides a challenge for the unfamiliar.

"Facing Kyle was another step up from what I’m used to, but I enjoyed the challenge and hopefully a few more challenges are coming my way," said Wiggins.

"Obviously every batsman is gutted to get that close [to a century] and I was certainly gutted at the time, but I was pleased on reflection to spend some time in the middle and do my job.

"I was taking it ball by ball, keeping my processes as simple as possible, not trying to overthink or get overwhelmed. I’m excited to get back out here on the park again tomorrow but I’m also trying to just take it game by game, innings by innings, and keep that clear head."

Manawatu left-arm paceman Toole rejoined the squad as a late replacement ahead of Wednesday’s ninth rould game at the Basin, after allrounder Doug Bracewell - only recently returned from preseason knee surgery - was ruled out at training with a groin niggle.

Now the Stags have lost the experience of left-armer Ben Wheeler (groin) and left-hand opening batsman and spinning allrounder George Worker (ankle niggle) as well, but hope to have them right in time for the resumption of the Plunket Shield in Napier on 22 February.

Tickets ($15 Adult, $5 Junior, $30 family pass or free admission with Spikers or Pukekura Park Pass membership) to the Stags’ final white-ball game of the summer will be available at the gate tomorrow from 10am.

CENTRAL STAGS squad

Round 10

Central Stags v Canterbury

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

11AM, Sunday 9 February 2020

Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Greg Hay - Nelson

Willem Ludick - Nelson

Kieran Noema-Barnett - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Ray Toole - Manawatu

Ryan Watson - Taranaki

Bayley Wiggins - wicketkeeper - Hawke’s Bay

Coach - Aldin Smith

Unavailable for selection

Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner - BLACKCAPS

Dane Cleaver, Will Young - NZ A

Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Ben Stoyanoff, Ben Wheeler, Doug Bracewell, George Worker - injury/rehabilitation

All Central Stags news

2019/20 Ford Trophy Full Schedule

Follow Central Stags match updates on Twitter Instagram and Facebook with hashtags #LoveTheStags #FordTrophy

Video highlights at www.nzc.nz or download the free NZC app