2020 NZ Masters Games 'a resounding success'

Sunday, 9 February, 2020 - 13:57

Competitor numbers up, new national records set and nine days of "great sport, great mates and great memories"

The Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games wraps up today with officials dubbing it a "resounding success" with competitor numbers up on previous years, new national records set in powerlifting, swimming and indoor rowing, and nine days of sport, fun and entertainment.

Now in its 31st year, this year’s Games -the country’s largest multisport event held in Dunedin and Whanganui - saw an increase in competitor numbers from the last Games held in Dunedin (up 6%) with a record number of football competitors, as well as several new events - Cornhole, a gutbuster stair challenge and Top Team (a team challenge competition based on the popular 1980s series Top Town) and the return of the Half Marathon.

"Despite challenges with the weather, we’ve had an incredible nine days that the city can be immensely proud of," says Games Manager Vicki Kestila.

"Our sports partners, volunteers, Games Ambassadors Jodi Brown and Warren Lees and core management team have all worked tirelessly to deliver a fabulous week of sports, entertainment and fun for competitors aged 18 through to 90+.

"The new Otago Community Trust Games Hub in the Octagon has brought competitors and spectators into the heart of the city and helped raise the profile of the Games for locals. It’s been an amazing vibe with 5000+ competitors and supporters around town, alongside concert goers and rugby fans. What a great week for the city."

This year’s Games saw New Zealand records broken in powerlifting, swimming and indoor rowing alongside countless stories of friendships, fun and camaraderie.

"We’re thrilled to see national records broken, which shows we’re attracting competitors who are really excelling - whatever their age - in their chosen sport," says Mrs Kestila.

"But for most, the Games offer an opportunity to compete, have fun, perhaps beat a personal best or catch up with friends. That’s why the event is the country’s most popular multisport event - there’s something for everyone."