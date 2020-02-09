NZF: Home wins order of day

Sunday, 9 February, 2020 - 19:04

Home wins were the order of the day this weekend in the ISPS Handa Premiership with Waitakere United, Hawke’s Bay United, Auckland City and Team Wellington all triumphing on their own patches while Hamilton Wanderers and Southern United shared the spoils in the other fixture.

The action kicked off on Saturday afternoon in front of the Sky Sport cameras with Waitakere putting in a backs-to-the-wall showing to edge out Eastern Suburbs in a west-meets-east local derby. Both sides went in against their neighbours in good form but it was the winning run of Suburbs which was brought to an end in a hard-fought clash that brought a pair of dismissals, one for each team.

The deadlock had yet to be broken when Waitakere’s Luke Searle received his marching orders after picking up a second booking with just over ten minutes remaining. But the hosts made light of their numerical disadvantage just a few moments later when skipper Sam Burfoot put them ahead and it was then all hands to the pump as Suburbs threw everything at Waitakere in search of an equaliser.

Despite their pressure, the Lily Whites did not manage to salvage anything from the game and were reduced to ten men themselves as stoppage time approached, Kelvin Kalua joining Searle in taking an early shower by likewise receiving a second yellow card.

The win puts a youthful Waitakere line-up third on the ladder and just four points behind second-placed Team Wellington with a game in hand.

The men from the capital ensured Waitakere would not be able to haul themselves any closer with an impressive first-half display against Tasman United. They scored three times in the opening stanza, a Jack-Henry Sinclair penalty being followed by further strikes from Taylor Shrijvers and Rory McKeown while Tasman could only reply through Sam Wilson, that goal also coming in the first half.

It was necessary for Wellington to pick up all three points if they still harbour hopes of claiming the minor premiership as leaders Auckland City continue to prove unbeatable. The Wellington Phoenix Reserves were looking to become the first side to get the better of the Navy Blues all season and did make the hosts work hard for the points by finishing the match strongly.

Goals from Clayton Lewis and Mario Ilich had Auckland firmly in charge by the half-time whistle and it stayed 2-0 until a flurry of goals with around 20 minutes remaining. Ben Waine gave the ‘WeeNix’ hope but Emiliano Tade restored Auckland’s two-goal cushion just a few moments later.

The youthful visitors still refused to roll over though and nearly took something from the game after making it 3-2 by forcing an own goal but Auckland held on to maintain their six-point lead at the top.

Hawke’s Bay United have less than half of Auckland City’s points tally but are at last on an upward trajectory after snapping a five-game losing streak with a 2-1 triumph over Canterbury United. Ahinga Selemani and Jorge Akers both got on the scoresheet to put the Bay in control before Ben Stroud provided the sole response for Canterbury, who remain rooted to the foot of the table with just two wins.

The only match not to result in a home win took place in the Waikato, where Hamilton Wanderers and Southern United swapped late goals for a point each. Xavier Pratt finally put the hosts in front with around ten minutes remaining and it appeared as if Wanderers had done enough to earn a vital victory as the clocked ticked into additional time.

But Garbhan Coughlan had other ideas and struck with one of the last kicks of the game to earn the first point of new Southern coach Terry Boylan’s reign.

ISPS Handa Premiership Match Week 13

Waitakere United 1 (Sam Burfoot 82’)

Eastern Suburbs 0

HT: 0-0

Hamilton Wanderers 1 (Xavier Pratt 82’)

Southern United 1 (Garbhan Coughlan 90 + 3’)

HT: 0-0

Hawke’s Bay United 2 (Ahinga Selemani 35’, Jorge Akers 52’)

Canterbury United Dragons 1 (Ben Stroud 60’)

HT: 1-0

Auckland City 3 (Clayton Lewis 19’, Mario Ilich 34’, Emiliano Tade 70’)

Wellington Phoenix Reserves 2 (Ben Waine 67’, own goal 77’)

HT: 2-0

Team Wellington 3 (Jack-Henry Sinclair pen 9’, Taylor Shrijvers 11’, Rory McKeown 45 + 1’)

Tasman United 1 (Sam Wilson 43’)

HT: 3-1