Glory comes to those who wait: Samuels wins Otago shears title

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 08:07

Southland shearer Leon Samuels has scored a surprise but stunning win in one of New Zealand’s major competitions just four weeks out from the 60th Golden Shears.

The 36-year-old Samuels, of Invercargill and originally from the Central North Island, won the Otago championships Open in Balclutha, reaching the five-man final for the first time and with just one previous Open-class victory to his name, from the West Otago A and P Show in Tapanui in November 2014.

The new champion’s previous biggest claims to shearing fame were two World records, a since-broken solo record of 605 ewes in eight hours three years ago, and a tally of 648 in a four-stand lambs record in 2013.

Saturday’s win was the first leg of an unofficial Grand Slam, followed by the Southern Shears in Gore next weekend and North Island features the Pahiatua Shears on March 1 and the Golden Shears in Masterton on March 4-7, first highlighted by Taranaki shearer Roger Cox in his buildup to winning the first World title in 1977.

While missing Golden Shears favourite Rowland Smith, it had its usual lineup of top shearers, with runner-up and three-times former winner Nathan Stratford, also of Invercargill, third-placed defending champion Brett Roberts, of Mataura, and 2017 World champion and Hawke’s Bay shearer John Kirkpatrick, who was fourth and who had won the title five times since his first appearance in the final 20 years ago.

While having shorn only a minimal number of finals, Samuels had often appealed as a shearer with big potential, and there were signs of taking the chance when he was fourth in last year’s New Zealand Circuit final in Te Kuiti, and third in the New Zealand Spring Shears final in October.

The winner on both occasions was Stratford, who last year relinquished the Circuit prize of a UK trip to Samuels who then shore in the heats of the All Nations Championship at the start of the World Championships in France.

The pair travelled north to shear at the Rangitikei Shearing Sports in Marton on February 1, the fourth round of the PGG Wrightson Wool National Circuit, in which both are contenders for places in the final in Masterton, and a shot at a black-singlet place in the 2020-2021 transtasman series.

The true stuff came from the start on Saturday as Samuels was top semi-finals qualifier from a starting pool of 22, who accoss the field provided a remarkable sonsistency of quality.

Samuels had fastest time, equal-best board marks of just four penalties across five sheep, and near-best six penalties in the pens.

He was again fastest in the semi-finals over 10 sheep each, but just scraped into the final, in which just 35 seconds separated the first four at the end of the race. Roberts, who on Wednesday night had won a speedshear with a slick 14.6secs time at Colac Bay, cutting-out the pen of 20 first in 18min 16.22sec, beating Samuels by five seconds.

Ultimately there was just 1.3pts between the first four, and 24 hours later Samuels was still coming to terms with the result.

"I’m pretty rapt,still a bit in disbelief over it all," he said, before crediting Stratford with a big part in the turn-around.

"I’m putting a bit more time into it," he said. "Got someone there guiding me in the right direction (Stratty). Hopefully I get to represent my country one day."

Meanwhile, young Senior shearer Simon Goss, of Mangamahu, near Whanganui, proved to be a particularly happy traveller, winning at both the Te Puke A and P Show in the Bay of Plenty on Saturday and the Otago championships 24 hours later, taking him to 10 wins in the Senior grade this season.

Multiple World and Golden Shears woolhandling champion Joel Henare again made Balclutha his own as he marked the 50th New Zealand Woolhadler of the Year Open final with his 11th win in the event. He first won as a 15-year-old in 2008, winning five in a row befire he was next beaten in the event.

He has now won the title six times in a row, and on Saturday kept out 2019 World teams champion Pagan Karauria, who was runner-up.

It was a big weekend for young Welsh shearers who ventured mainly from the Nirth Island to claim five places in finals, including a Junior shearing win to Sam Jones.