Freshen-up for Travelling Light

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 15:53

Group One-winning filly Travelling Light has gone to the paddock following her runner-up performance in the Gr.2 Waikato Guineas (2000m) at Te Rapa on Saturday after pulling up shin sore.

The Ben Foote-trained three-year-old was sent out a well-backed $1.50 favourite but was no match for Two Illicit, who has rocketed into favouritism for the Gr.1 Vodafone New Zealand Derby (2400m) on February 29.

"She is feeling her shins," Foote said.

"She has already gone out to the paddock this morning and I will check her in a week. She may go to the water walker for a week and we can possibly look at Sydney in the middle of March."

Foote said he couldn’t get a guide as to whether Travelling Light stayed the solidly run 2000m journey given the post-race findings.

"I don’t think we can take anything out of the race. She was alright until Sam (Collett, jockey) went to let her head go and she just didn’t let down at all.

"Sam said there is definitely something not right and on Sunday morning she was feeling her shins."

Foote said there were a number of options open to Travelling Light, with the Gr.1 Levin Classic (1600m) heroine likely to be nominated for the Gr.1 Randwick Guineas (1600m), the Gr.1 Coolmore Classic (1600m), the Gr.1 Doncaster Mile (1600m) and the Gr.1 Coolmore Legacy (1500m).

"I definitely think she will stay but there are better races around the mile mark. But we can possibly look at the Queensland Oaks (Gr.1, 2400m) further down the track. There are plenty of options and we will just monitor her over the next few weeks."

Racing Safety Development Fund open for applications

Race courses can improve safety with this year’s second round of funding from the Racing Safety Development Fund.

Minister for Racing, Winston Peters, has announced the second funding round of 2019/20 is open with $347,875 available for distribution.

"The racing industry is integral to the economic and social fabric of New Zealand," Peters said.

"While the Government is in the process of implementing reforms to revitalise the racing industry, health and safety will always be of the upmost importance.

"This fund allows racecourses the opportunity to improve health and safety activities to ensure animals, staff and spectators can enjoy and reap the benefits of this industry."

Past projects have included improvements for safety running rails, irrigation and drainage, lighting upgrades, and grandstand repair.

All racing clubs and racing code bodies should consider the condition and standard of their facilities and equipment, and assess whether they are safe for animals, staff and customers.

The Racing Safety Development Fund covers up to half the costs of a project with between $7,500 - $50,000 funding being available for each project.

Applications must be submitted by 1 April 2020.