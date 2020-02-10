Gill, Rahane centuries as India A, New Zealand A share series

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 17:47

India A has drawn its two-match first-class series with New Zealand A after the second four-dayer provided another feast of runs.

Sixty-three Test veteran Ajinkya Rahane reached his 33rd first-class century this afternoon in Lincoln before the captains shook hands - the Test warm-up series always destined for a draw after the loss of the second day's play to weather.

Earlier on the final day, 20-year-old Shubman Gill reached 136 - his seventh first-class century - before departing to local Canterbury quick Ed Nuttall at 288 for three.

India A carried on to 467 for five, in response to New Zealand A's 386 for nine declared, to complete a second draw in the first-class series.

New Zealand A had earlier clinched the one-day series 2-1.